Apple TV's upcoming Siegfried and Roy series starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield has landed a spring premiere date.

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The video gives a first look at the actors playing the renowned Vegas entertainers and “masters of the impossible. ”tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showmen-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.

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Michiel Huisman, Samuel Armfield & Erik Alens Join Apple TV's Wyatt Russell-Led Monsterverse Series Also executive producers, Law stars as Siegfried and Garfield stars as Roy. The ensemble cast also includes Jessica Madsen, Brett Gelman, Justin Theroux, Cameron Britton, Darius Fraser, Bill Heck, Justin Bartha, Jason Butler Harner and Wanda Opalinska. The series is created, written, directed, showrun and executive produced by eight-time Emmy Award nominee John Hoffman.

Three-time Emmy Award nominee and DGA Award nominee Matt Shakman directs and executive produces, and Brian Grazer executive produces for Imagine Entertainment. Tony Leondis serves as executive producer for Another Hoffman Story and Kathy Ciric also serves as an executive producer. Will Malnati, who conceived the podcast, executive produces the project alongside Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Leckart, who wrote, narrated and executive produced the podcast for At Will Media. Joe Wright also directs and serves as a producer.

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Lulu Dillon serves as a producer for Foolscap.premiered in 2022 and was the first in-depth podcast series about the most famous and controversial magicians in history, who were widely misunderstood, frequently satirized and feverishly criticized. The podcast goes behind the velvet curtain to examine the pop culture icons, lionized by a global fan base for more than 40 years, to deconstruct the illusions they created, the empire they constructed and what really happened on the night that a tiger attack ended their reign.

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