Sidy Cissoko Finds Stability With Portland Trail Blazers

After a turbulent start with four teams in five days, Sidy Cissoko has built a lasting bond with the Portland Trail Blazers and the city of Oregon.

After a chaotic beginning to his professional basketball journey that saw him linked with four different franchises in just five days, Sidy Cissoko has found permanent stability with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard, originally selected 44th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, now calls Oregon home after landing on a two-way contract that evolved into a meaningful career path.

Navigating Early Career Chaos

The trajectory of Cissoko's entry into the league was marked by immediate instability rather than the expected smooth transition for a recent draftee. Following the announcement of his selection by the Spurs, he was swiftly involved in a series of transactions that left his future in the NBA uncertain. This rapid movement between teams created a sense of limbo for the 20-year-old French prospect, who found himself navigating the professional landscape without a fixed roster spot.

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Despite the uncertainty, the Trail Blazers offered him an opportunity that would ultimately define his early career. Landing in Portland on a two-way contract, Cissoko faced the daunting task of proving he belonged in the league. His initial meetings with the media revealed a player still grappling with the question of whether this city was a genuine home or merely a temporary stopover before another move.

Father's Legacy and French Roots

Understanding Cissoko's drive requires looking back to 1980, when his father, Yaya Cissoko, competed for the Senegalese Olympic basketball team in Moscow. Yaya did not become a father to Sidy until April 2, 2004, more than two decades after his own Olympic appearance. Sidy never watched his father play live but absorbed every lesson and piece of advice he received, treating his father's guidance as gospel throughout his development in the French youth basketball system.

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Yaya's experience also provided a roadmap of challenges. He went undrafted in the 1979 NBA Draft and played only briefly for professional clubs in France. Sidy used this background to fuel his own ambitions, aiming to exceed the accomplishments of his father while navigating the rigorous demands of elite international basketball. This familial influence instilled a work ethic that would later help him survive the brutal pace of the NBA.

Development Through Global Exposure

At the age of 13, Cissoko moved from Saint-Maurice, a suburb of Paris, to Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain to join the youth academy of Baskonia. This move to the Spanish club system was pivotal, allowing him to hone his skills and develop a versatile, all-around game. His performance at the youth level for his national team eventually earned him a spot on Team World for the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit.

The 2022 Nike Hoop Summit was hosted at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, creating a symbolic connection between the player and the city that would later sign him. His standout performance there led to recruitment by the G League Ignite program. There, he became teammates with Scoot Henderson, another top prospect, further raising his profile before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Overcoming Injury and Mental Struggles

Once drafted by the San Antonio Spurs alongside Victor Wembanyama, who was selected first overall, Cissoko faced a harsh reality check. His rookie season was derailed by an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. The physical setback triggered a struggle with mental health, with Cissoko later admitting in a 2024 interview that he fell into a period of depression during his recovery.

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The transition to the NBA level proved difficult, and he spent the majority of his early professional days in the G League with the Austin Spurs. Across one and a half seasons, he played in only 29 regular-season games for his parent club. This limited exposure highlighted the steep learning curve and the mental toll of adapting to the best basketball league in the world, leaving many wondering if his career would take a different turn.

Building the RipSidy Brand in Portland

The turning point came after a period of turbulence on February 3, 2025, just one year and eight months after his initial draft. What began as a series of emotional moves across the country eventually settled in Portland. The city embraced him, and in return, he embraced the culture, earning the nickname RipSidy. This moniker reflects the resilient spirit of the organization and the state of Oregon.

Nearly two years after his arrival, Cissoko has transformed from a player stuck in purgatory to a central figure in the Blazers' plans. He has consistently raised himself up after setbacks, embodying the hard work and dedication expected of the team. The indecisive glisten from his early days has been replaced by a clear commitment to making Portland his home, proving that the organization that initially hesitated to keep him for 48 hours was wrong to doubt his potential.