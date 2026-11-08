Sideshow Collectors Unveils $1305 Hyperrealistic Nazgûl King Mask Shipping in 2027

Sideshow Collectors releases a hyperrealistic Nazgûl King art mask from The Lord of the Rings, priced at $1305 with shipping expected in 2027.

Sideshow Collectors has officially unveiled a premium, hyperrealistic Art Mask of the Nazgûl King, marking a significant addition to the high-end collectible market for J.R.R. Tolkien enthusiasts. The 29-inch polyresin, glass, and silicone bust captures the terrifying spectral form of the Witch King as he appears to Frodo Baggins when the One Ring is worn.

Priced at $1305, the piece reveals the true physical decay beneath the black robes, depicting the exact moment the leader of the Nine confronts Frodo at the ruins of Weathertop. This design choice moves beyond standard helmet replicas to offer a chilling glimpse into the corrupted existence of the Ringwraiths between worlds.

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The official product description emphasizes the exceptional realism of the sculpture, noting that it features individually hand-punched hair and glass eyes. Creators state that every fold, texture, and decaying detail has been meticulously sculpted to reflect the entity's menacing presence, inspired by Peter Jackson's cinematic portrayal of the character.

The display support is uniquely designed to resemble a Morgul blade planted into castle ruins, recreating the dramatic moment of attack from the films. This structural choice serves as a haunting centerpiece for collectors, blending the artistic merit of a mask with the narrative weight of a pivotal scene from Middle-earth lore.

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Prospective buyers should note that the image currently displayed is an early prototype, with the actual product expected to ship between April 2027 and June 2027. Despite the premium price point and extended wait time, collectors view this as one of the superior high-end releases available for The Lord of the Rings franchise this decade.

This collectible release coincides with a busy period for Middle-earth content, including the arrival of Season 3 of The Rings of Power later this year. The timing also aligns with the highly anticipated 2027 release of The Hunt for Gollum, a project that has generated significant excitement among fantasy movie enthusiasts globally.

The Nazgûl, or Ringwraiths, are nine fallen men given rings of power by Sauron, transforming them into his most loyal and feared servants. While the Balrog is often cited as the most powerful individual evil entity after Sauron, the Nazgûl evoke a deeper sense of dread due to their eerie, spectral nature and relentless pursuit of the Ring.

With new cinematic entries like The Hunt for Gollum and premium merchandise such as this mask, the Lord of the Rings brand continues to expand its reach across various media formats. The combination of fresh content and high-quality physical collectibles ensures that dedicated fans have multiple avenues to engage with the rich mythology of Middle-earth.

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Collectors who secure this item will possess a replica of the Witch King, whose terrifying form is central to the tension in The Fellowship of the Ring. The detailed craftsmanship promises to serve as a striking focal point in any dedicated fantasy collection, bridging the gap between screen accuracy and artistic interpretation.