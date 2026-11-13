Sideshow Opens Pre-Orders for Gengar Diorama in Pokémon 30th Anniversary Year

Sideshow opens pre-orders for a Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar Pokémon diorama priced at $645, with shipping scheduled between November 2027 and February 2028.

Sideshow has opened pre-orders for a Gengar Diorama that brings the original Ghost-type evolution line, Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar, together in a single collectible statue. The list price is $645, and the release arrives as Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026. The statue was first unveiled at Pokémon XP 2026 in San Francisco in August, where Sideshow showed several upcoming collectibles for the franchise's milestone year.

The original Ghost-type trio is described as one of the most popular and unique Pokémon lines from the Kanto region. Gastly's eerie appearance and Gengar's mischievous grin have kept the lineage recognizable for three decades. The source also places the trio alongside other Gen 1 favorites such as Charizard, Pikachu, Mew, Mewtwo, and the Eevee evolutions Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon.

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Gengar Diorama Size, Materials, and Price Details

The Gengar Diorama is Sideshow's newly available Pokémon collectible, with a list price of $645 for pre-orders placed through Sideshow directly. The company's listing describes the piece as far more elaborate than a typical figurine. Sideshow's product is constructed from polystone.

The statue measures approximately 14.5 inches tall, 9.2 inches wide, and 9.4 inches deep, which makes it a substantial centerpiece for a display shelf. When the diorama was first shown at PokémonXP 2026 in August, fans could register for updates, but pricing and release details had not yet been confirmed. The $645 list price is the first confirmed figure for the piece.

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Shipping and applicable taxes are not included in the $645 list price. Collectors should add those costs to their total before committing to an order, since the base price alone does not represent the final amount paid.

Pre-Order Limits, Payment Plans, and Shipping Schedule

Sideshow says the Gengar Diorama will ship between November 2027 and February 2028. The product listing notes that fulfillment could extend all the way into May 2028, so buyers should plan for a delivery window that runs well beyond the initial estimate.

Pre-orders are limited to two per customer. Sideshow also offers interest-free payment plans, which give buyers a way to spread the cost of a $645 collectible across scheduled payments rather than paying the full amount at once.

Sideshow Pokémon Lineup and Collector Appeal

The Gengar Diorama is far from the only Pokémon collectible available through Sideshow. The company's lineup includes a life-size Eevee, a life-size Pikachu, an adorable Snorlax Diorama, and an impressive Charizard statue, giving fans several large-format options for Gen 1 displays.

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A new Mewtwo collectible statue was unveiled alongside the Gengar line redesign at PokémonXP, which signals that Sideshow is extending its anniversary releases beyond the Ghost-type trio. Collectors building a broader Pokémon display can compare these pieces against one another before choosing which statues to pre-order.

The source characterizes Sideshow's premium statues as not budget-friendly. For fans who want lifelike dioramas and Gen 1 statues, the Gengar Diorama offers a high-priced but highly detailed tribute to a trio that has remained as beloved as it was in the 1990s, according to the article's framing of the franchise's 30th anniversary.