Sideshow Collectibles launches a $652.80 limited edition Charizard statue inspired by the 1996 original series. Discover details on this Pokémon 30th Anniversary tribute and other premium Gen 1 figures available.

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled a highly detailed, new statue of Charizard to commemorate the Pokémon franchise's 30th anniversary. This premium collectible captures the iconic Fire/Flying-type Pokémon in a dynamic pose, serving as a modern tribute to the character that has remained a fan favorite since the original 1996 releases.

The announcement arrives as the Pokémon community continues to celebrate three decades of global success, ranging from the original Game Boy titles to the expansive media empire of today. While Pikachu remains the undisputed face of the brand, Charizard stands as a close second in terms of popularity and cultural impact among Gen 1 enthusiasts.

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Statue Design and Animated Series Inspiration

The latest Charizard figure draws direct inspiration from the character's appearance in the original animated television series that aired in the late 1990s. The sculpture depicts the dragon-type soaring above a swirling column of flames with its wings spread wide, capturing the moment just before it unleashes its powerful Fire Blast attack.

This design choice emphasizes the nostalgic aesthetic that defined the early years of the franchise. The statue is not merely a static model but an action-oriented piece that showcases the energy and movement characteristic of Charizard's battles in the original Kanto region adventures.

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Pricing and Limited Availability Details

Collectors interested in acquiring this piece must be prepared for a significant investment and a competitive purchasing environment. Sideshow has set the base price of the Charizard statue at $640. When combined with a mandatory tariff fee of $12.80, the total list price before shipping and taxes rises to $652.80.

Scarcity is a key factor in this release, as Sideshow is limiting production to exactly 850 units worldwide. This strict cap on inventory suggests that the statue will likely sell out rapidly once available to the general public, appealing primarily to serious collectors and dedicated fans of the original Generation 1 roster.

Waitlist Registration and Purchase Process

Currently, the Charizard Statue is not available for immediate direct purchase through standard e-commerce channels. Interested buyers must register for Sideshow's exclusive waitlist to secure a potential opportunity to purchase the figure if additional inventory becomes available or if release windows open up.

This waitlist mechanism is standard for high-demand premium collectibles, allowing the manufacturer to gauge interest and manage production logistics. Prospective buyers should monitor Sideshow's official communications for updates regarding restocking events or new release dates for this limited edition item.

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Broader Collection of Gen 1 Premium Figures

Charizard is part of a larger wave of premium collectibles from Sideshow focused on beloved characters from the original Generation 1 era. The company is offering a comprehensive range of figures that cater to different tastes within the nostalgic Pokémon fanbase.

Alongside the Charizard, Sideshow provides an impressive life-size Pikachu figure that mirrors the iconic mascot's cheerful demeanor. This large-scale display piece allows fans to showcase the face of the franchise in their homes with significant physical presence and detail.

Additional Diorama and Character Options

For collectors who prefer atmospheric scenes over single figures, Sideshow offers intricate diorama sets featuring classic Gen 1 Pokémon. The Snorlax Diorama depicts the sleeping giant relaxing peacefully, surrounded by smaller Pokémon characters in a serene, nature-inspired setting.

Complementing this is the Gengar Diorama, which features a trio of Ghost-type Pokémon: Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar. These pieces are grouped together in a single display, creating a dynamic interaction between the evolutionary stages of this popular line. These releases collectively provide longtime fans with multiple avenues to celebrate the franchise's 30-year history through high-quality artistry and nostalgic design.