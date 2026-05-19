Sid Owen's Boozy Boat Mishap Ends à la Ala Moana

EastEnders actor Sid Owen's drunken driving misadventure on the River Thames resulted in the scrapping of his £30k boat, costing his latest business project, and alarming onlookers. Sid Owen lost control of his boat and hit an overhanging tree on the water, leading to substantial damage and jail time for violating boating regulations.

EastEnders legend Sid Owen managed to write off his £30k boat and spoil his latest business venture due to a drunken mishap. Sid had grand plans to host VIP tours along the stretch of the River Thames near his London home after purchasing a second-hand pleasure cruiser.

However, just days after the purchase, he crashed it into an overhanging tree, leading to significant damage. Sid, known for his role as Ricky Butcher in EastEnders, reportedly lost control of the vessel while intoxicated. The boat swiftly took on water, forcing Sid to abandon ship. Witnesses claimed Sid was drinking heavily during the trip and left the scene without helping to remove the vessel from the water.

Sid and his business partner may face substantial costs and fines for the incident. Sid's acting career, which began in 1988, included guest appearances in EastEnders in 2022 and 2023, after a decade-long hiatus. His last acting job was in the short film Angels And Cowboys, premiered in 2016. Sid has been featured in several reality TV shows, including Celebrity MasterChef and Channel 4's Banged Up





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Eastenders Sid Owen Ricky Butcher River Thames British TV Drama Drunker Than A Skunk Drunken Navigation Ricky's Latest Joyride Ala Moana Shipwreck Drama Oh No It's Sid Owen. Looks Like Ricky But Not Exactly Without Care Chaos Or Control Is It Time For Ricky To Hit The Beach? I Wonde

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