Sid Owen Blames Previous Boat Owners for Yorkshire Bay Boat Damage While Insisting He Wasn't Intoxicated

Sid Owen is accused of being drunk and hastily leaving the scene after allegedly crashing his luxury yacht into a tree and causing a significant amount of damage. He maintains that the damage to the boat, not his wellbeing, is the true cause of the crash and he only fled the scene to rescue his elderly friend. Sid and his business partner may be liable for hefty fines and the cost of removing the boat from the water.

EastEnders legend Sid Owen is making headlines for a different kind of drama - this time it's not about his character Ricky Butcher, but about a costly yacht mishap.

The 54-year-old actor is said to be quite angry and is blaming the previous owners of his £30k boat for the vessel's write-off in a drunken mishap. However, he has since denied being inebriated at the time of the incident. Sid had planned to host luxurious VIP tours along the River Thames near his London home after investing in a second-hand pleasure cruiser.

The drama went down at a marina in West London, where the boat crashed into an overhanging tree and suffered significant damage. Despite the boat's initial value being around £115k, the repaired vessel would have been worth a substantial amount more, making the damage required to write it off substantial. Sid is claiming he was not drunk and that the damage to the boat, not his wellbeing, was what caused the crash.

Sources suggest that Sid and his business partner could be in for a large bill to remove their boat from the water and pay fines from the Environment Agency. The situation has raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether Sid's actions were intentional or simply a bizarre series of events. Sid's acting career took off in 1988 when he joined EastEnders, and he has continued to make appearances in the TV world since then.

Despite facing this new challenge, Sid remains steadfast in his denial of any wrongdoing





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