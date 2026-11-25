“Help me! Somebody help me!” the unidentified victim yelled from inside the restroom.

A sicko with a black eye allegedly attacked a woman inside the bathroom of a Washington state In-N-Out before he was thwarted by a group of good Samaritans who heard the victim’s wailing cries for help.

Matthew Lewellen, who blamed “voices in his head” for his disturbing assault, was arrested inside the fast-food chain in Vancouver, Wash. , just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 22, the Vancouver Police Department said.

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“Help me! Somebody help me! ” the unidentified victim yelled from inside the restroom, alerting her husband and other customers to the terror she was facing. Matthew Lewellen was arrested and charged with attempted rape for attacking a woman inside an In-N-Out in Vancouver, Wash.

, on Nov. 22, 2026. The 39-year-old suspected pervert had attempted to sexually assault his victim, grabbing her “all over her body” and pressing himself up against her before he was stopped, police said. Several people ran into the bathroom, including the victim’s husband, and found Lewellen restraining the woman in a chokehold,Advertisement “She falls to the ground really hard.

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I picked her up and she just ran as fast as she could out the doors,” customer Shelby WashburnThe good Samaritans held Lewellen down inside the bathroom until police arrived. The attack occurred inside the women’s bathroom at the In-N-Out in Vancouver, Wash. , just before 2 p.m., on Nov. 22, 2026.

Lewellen, sporting a shiner around his left eye, had already creeped customers out before the alleged attack, after he posted himself up near the women’s bathroom, “scoping it out,” for 20 minutes.

“After the fact, you look back, and it was very obvious that he was scoping out the women’s bathroom, waiting for that perfect opportunity to attack somebody. ” The victim suffered minor injuries from the initial attack and subsequent fight when she was dropped to the ground. Matthew Lewellen had a black eye before he allegedly attacked the unidentified woman at the fast food joint. He was charged with first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault , unlawful imprisonment and indecent liberties.

During his initial court appearance, Lewellen said the “voices in his head” told him to go after the woman in the bathroom. He is being held in Clark County Jail on $800,000 bail, jail records show. Matthew Lewellen was arrested and charged with attempted rape for attacking a woman inside an In-N-Out in Vancouver, Wash. , on Nov. 22, 2026.

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The attack occurred inside the women's bathroom at the In-N-Out in Vancouver, Wash. , just before 2 p.m., on Nov. 22, 2026. Matthew Lewellen had a black eye before he allegedly attacked the unidentified woman at the fast food joint.