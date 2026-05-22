Sickening Case: Ohio Woman Sentenced to 22 Years for Ordering Lovers to Torture Boyfriend

A woman, Martina Esqueda, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after she orchestrated the torture of her boyfriend for seven days. A court described her as ahellish ringleader, likening her actions to that of a cult of control over her sexual partners. The case is a reminder of the serious nature of revenge attacks on innocent individuals.

A 29-year-old northern Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for ordering her husband and four of her lovers to systematically torture another one of her boyfriends in a Red Roof Inn motel room for seven days.

Martina Esqueda, convicted of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault, hatched the revenge attack as retribution for a scuffle at her home. The victim escaped after being held captive for seven days and was subjected to beatings with a metal baseball bat, forced to stand for long periods, and only allowed to eat and drink once a day.

Esqueda's defense lawyer argued that the woman's behavior stemmed from her abuse as a child, but the judge disagreed, stating that she put her victim 'in the same position she was in.

' Esqueda's husband and three of her other male partners have also been sentenced for their involvement in the attack. The harrowing ordeal lasted for seven days and left the victim traumatized, with the judge stating that Esqueda 'took all that trauma and threw it against someone else.

' The victim stated in a statement read in court: ‘I continue to have nightmares about the horrific things you and those men did to me, Martina, because none of this would have happened had you not been the ringleader or mastermind behind every bad thing that happened to me. ’ The case raises concerns about the mentality of women or people who carry out revenge attacks on innocent individuals based on perceived slights or abuse in their own lives





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Torture Kidnapping Felonious Assault Sexual Partners Cult Revenge Attack

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