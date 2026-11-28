The legendary journalist also said billionaire Jeff Bezos “tarnished not only his own reputation, but that of The Washington Post.”

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“I think it’s important that the owner not take sides,” Woodward told Mike Allen of Axios. “And Bezos, to take that side of showing up at the inaugural, I literally felt sick to my stomach that that had happened, that he would do that. ” Jeff Bezos shares a laugh with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025.

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“He’s the owner and to show up at Trump’s inaugural voluntarily in a very visible way, which is not just, ‘Oh, I’m going to the movies,’ it’s ‘I am blessing and endorsing this man,’” Woodward said, adding:“And I remember seeing it and just feeling sick to my stomach... and that I knew Katharine Graham, the owner of the Post during Watergate, would never do anything like that because she wanted the reporting to be hard and fiery and she didn’t want to take sides. ”that Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos put the newspaper’s reputation at risk by cozying up to Trump at the 2025 inauguration.