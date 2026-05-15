Sicilian-Inspired Tomato Sauce A Culinary Gem Perfect for Thanksgiving and Beyond

Discover the rich and complex flavors of a Sicilian-inspired tomato sauce that transcends traditional boundaries, making it a perfect side dish for Thanksgiving or any special occasion. This versatile sauce, crafted by food writer Lynne Rossetto Kasper, features a blend of sautéed onions, wine, vinegar, garlic, tomatoes, olives, raisins, and pine nuts, creating a symphony of tastes that pairs beautifully with steamed broccoli.

Sicilian cuisine is renowned for its bold and complex flavors, and one dish that perfectly exemplifies this culinary tradition is a versatile tomato sauce that blurs the line between a pasta sauce and a vegetable dressing.

According to food writer and The Splendid Table founding host Lynne Rossetto Kasper, this Sicilian-inspired sauce is an absolute showstopper with its deep, rich layers of flavor and vibrant colors. The sauce is crafted by sautéing a generous amount of onions until they are caramelized, then reducing a mixture of wine, vinegar, garlic, and tomato paste. The sauce is further enriched with tomatoes, olives, raisins, and pine nuts, creating a symphony of sweet, tangy, and savory notes.

Kasper often serves this dish during Thanksgiving, but its enticing flavors make it a suitable accompaniment for any meal of the year. The sauce can even be prepared up to three days ahead of time and refrigerated, allowing the flavors to meld together and intensify. To complete the dish, broccoli is steamed until it becomes bright green and tender. The steamed broccoli is seasoned with salt and set aside, ready to be paired with the richly flavored sauce.

To start the sauce, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add parsley and onions, season with salt and black pepper, and cook until the onions are softened and browned, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Pour in wine, vinegar, tomato paste, oregano, garlic, and a pinch of red chile flakes, stirring occasionally until the mixture reduces to a glaze. Add the tomatoes with their liquid and bring the sauce to a boil.

Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly. Next, add the olives and continue cooking for another 10 minutes until the sauce thickens further. Stir in the raisins, and the sauce is ready to be served. The combination of the vibrant broccoli and the rich, complex sauce creates a visually stunning and incredibly delicious dish.

This dish not only highlights the beauty of Sicilian cuisine but also offers a delightful alternative to traditional Thanksgiving side dishes





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Sicilian Cuisine Tomato Sauce Thanksgiving Recipe Vegetable Side Dish Italian Food

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