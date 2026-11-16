Siblings of man in Texas run over by ICE agent say incident wasintentional:The videos show everything

Miguel Parra Hernandez was hit by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Mario Alberto Morales in Houston on Oct. 10.

by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in an unmarked SUV allege the incident that left their brother with severe injuries was"intentional.

" "It was not an accident," Miguel Parra Hernandez's sister, Carmen Parra, told CBS News in an exclusive interview. "The videos show everything. " Rodolfo Parra said he cried when he saw videos depicting the Oct. 10 incident that left his brother with a broken leg and hip injuries. "You can hear all my brother say, 'Ah, you broke my leg.

Also read Residents in CA Agricultural Town Face Down ICE Facility and Amazon Data Center

Ah, you're breaking my leg,'" Rodolfo Parra said. The siblings described 48-year-old Parra Hernandez as a"hardworking" family man who has lived in the U.S. for 34 years, since leaving Mexico in the 1990s as a teenager.on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Morales' attorney has called the incident an"accident," while ICE has denounced the prosecution as a"political stunt.

"While Parra Hernandez does not have a criminal history and was not the target of the ICE operation the day he was hit and detained, he remains in the agency's custody, recovering from his injuries. ICE has not disputed that Parra Hernandez lacks a criminal record, but says the Mexican national is in the U.S. illegally and subject to deportation.

Advertisement

Parra Hernandez's siblings claim their brother's mental and physical health has deteriorated while in ICE custody, so much so that he's suffered from suicidal ideation.

"He says he's done," Carmen Parra said. "He wants to just go to sleep and not wake up because he says, 'I'm done in this life. ' But we love him. " In a letter to acting ICE Director David Venturella and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Friday, a group of Democratic lawmakers led by Rep.

Lizzie Fletcher accused ICE of obstructing efforts from Parra Hernandez's family and counsel to talk to him and rejecting food brought by relatives.and the allegations in the lawmakers' letter. Parra Hernandez's siblings said he was on his way to work on Oct. 10 when he and a co-worker were approached by ICE agents. Surveillance video shows the two men running out of a white truck and attempting to flee, before an ICE vehicle appears to strike Parra Hernandez from behind.

In a statement following the incident, ICE claims Parra Hernandez ran in front of the vehicle. But Sean Teare, the Harris County district attorney, alleges the ICE agent"aggressively steered his vehicle into Parra Hernandez.

" Parra Hernandez's hospitalization is one of several ICE-related controversies that Houston Mayor John Whitmire said have spread fear in the Houston area and prompted him to take action. Following the stunning Republican losses in Texas and across the country on Election Day, Whitmire blocked Houston police officers from contacting ICE when they stop someone who may be in the U.S. without a valid immigration status.

Advertisement

"We do not collaborate unless the person is a really bad person. We're not concerned about someone that got pulled over for a traffic violation, or someone over a noise ordinance," Whitmire told CBS News.

"We are going after the bad guys that have committed a new offense, a new danger to our community. " Whitmire said local officials can still work with ICE when someone in the U.S. illegally is booked in jail for criminal conduct.

He argued his executive order is designed to lower"fear and anxiety" in the community, referencing the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican immigrantSince the policy change in Houston, officials in Austin and San Antonio have announced similar proposals. Whitmire said he's taking a risk with his directive, citing the threat that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's administration could sue Houston.

But Abbott will soon be replaced by Gina Hinojosa, the first Democrat to be elected Texas governor in decades, and Whitmire said he can"guarantee" she will not force him to work with ICE. He also acknowledged the move may prompt the Trump administration to withhold federal funds from Houston.

"Of course, I'm concerned about the Trump administration every day, but you have to use your good judgment," he said.