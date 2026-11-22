A reader shares how her 70-year-old brother was scammed out of $30000 in cash after clicking an email link and urges others to get internet safety training and avoid malware. A second reader asks how to handle meeting a 40-year-old friend's granddaughter who appears to have cerebral palsy and has never been discussed by the friend.

: My 70-year-old brother called me recently, and I’m still reeling from what he said. He was scammed out of $30,000. He has never been tech-savvy, and he lives a simple life.

Even so, the extent of his gullibility is astounding. These thieves knew exactly what to say to allay his suspicions. He literally handed over a bag of $30,000 in cash to a stranger in order to “protect” the rest of his financial assets and “prevent the FBI from arresting him. ” Only when the thieves requested an additional $20,000 did my brother finally get wise and go to the police.

Also read Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Not Rushing to Expand Their Family

The whole thing started when he opened an email he should have deleted. Please advise your readers that these scams are real, and the thieves are on the lookout for naive and trusting people like my brother to prey on. My best piece of advice: If you click on a link and believe you’ve downloaded malware, unplug your computer and take it to a reputable shop. : Thank you for your cautionary tale.

Readers, if you use a computer for any reason — even if it’s for nothing more than email — it’s imperative that you get training on internet safety. Check with your community centers, senior centers, employers and schools to learn how to prevent this kind of disaster from affecting you. : I have a friend of 40 years. We raised our kids together, planned weddings, welcomed each other’s grandchildren and went on vacations together for years.

Advertisement

Her youngest granddaughter was born two years ago, and they live several states away, so I didn’t meet the child until they all gathered for a camping trip near us this past summer. I went to visit them there for the day. When I met the little girl, I realized that she had some challenges. She did not walk or talk.

I suspect that she has cerebral palsy. My friend never said anything about this to me, either before the visit or after. I was perplexed by the situation and still don’t know if I should say or ask anything. I am hurt that she never said a thing about the complications they have all been dealing with.

Should I say anything or remain silent if or until she mentions it? : Stop feeling hurt. Your friend may not have discussed the child’s developmental issues with you because the subject is painful for them. Although your intentions are good, I hope you will not bring it up.

My daughter forgot my 75th birthday, and I feel so hurt. I don’t know what to say to her. She’s the mother of two teenage boys and is quite busy. I didn’t expect any gifts and certainly not a party, but I did expect some acknowledgement.

Advertisement

What do I say if and when she finally remembers? What you should say is, “Thank you. How sweet of you. ” Period.

When she finally remembers, she will already feel terrible without any admonishment from you. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren. For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips wrote the column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www. DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 270135, Kansas City, MO 64127.