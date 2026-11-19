A reader seeks advice on two pressing family issues: their brother's fiancée claims to sense hostility despite reassurances, causing tension before their wedding, while another letter details concerns over a retired mother's compulsive online shopping habits.

: My brother recently proposed to his girlfriend. During the short time they were dating, our family only met her a couple of times. My brother came to me at some point sharing that she’d brought up to him that she could “sense” I had an issue with her and wasn’t very welcoming.

I reassured him that I didn’t have an issue and even tried being more outwardly warm toward her, but it always felt forced, and she always seemed suspicious. Once she decided that I had an issue, it felt impossible to prove that I didn’t, and eventually, I stopped trying. I’ve never been rude or exclusionary, but my brother continued to ask me to “fix it.

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” I explained to him more than once that we truly just need more time around each other and that I don’t have any issues, but he and his now-fiancee disagree. Recently, my brother shared that his fiancee says she does not feel comfortable with me at their wedding if I dislike her. He’s pleading with me to do something about it, but honestly, the more this goes on, the more of a red flag this becomes to me.

Why can’t my brother see that? Invite your brother and his fiancee over for dinner. Adopt a positive, welcoming attitude. Talk to her and the two of them.

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Do your best to get to know her. Be careful not to interrogate, but do ask questions so you can learn about her and her life. Since the wedding is a sensitive topic, let them bring that up. : Over the past year since my mom retired from work, she has spent significantly more time on her phone, specifically doing excessive online shopping.

Whenever I stop by to visit her, I find packages all over her house — things she bought twice, things she bought but couldn’t return, things that were too large or small but she didn’t know how to return, etc. This does not feel healthy to me. It could just be a phase, as she’s learning and exploring more about the internet.

Maybe this frenzy will die down soon enough once she gets it out of her system, but I am worried about her. I’ve tried bringing her books and magazines that I think she might like, but what else can I do to get her away from screens and the “confirm checkout” button? : Retirement can be hard for people, especially those who built their lives around their work.

Your mother definitely needs a hobby or some other activity that can attract her attention and keep her motivated. Does she have any good friends? Maybe you can call them and suggest that they go out together. Is there a senior center nearby?

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These places offer many social activities that can be fun and create space for people of similar ages and stages to meet each other. She may also benefit from a therapist who can talk with her about this new stage in her life and help her come up with strategies for moving forward in a healthy manner. Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams.

You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.