Scientists warn that thawing woolly mammoths in Siberian permafrost could release ancient pathogens. Albert Protopopov urges urgent monitoring of emerging carcasses to prevent potential zombie virus outbreaks.

Russian mammoth specialist Albert Protopopov from the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia has issued urgent warnings that the accelerating thaw of Siberian permafrost may release deadly ancient pathogens hidden within frozen woolly mammoth carcasses. The expert alerted the public to the rising risk of potentially dangerous infections re-emerging after spending up to 50,000 years dormant in the ice. This biological threat is gaining traction as climate change rapidly exposes these prehistoric remains to surface air and human contact. The core concern centers on microflora and pathogenic microorganisms that have been preserved in the frozen ground alongside the animals.

Mr. Protopopov told the Russian newspaper Izvestia that as climate conditions warm, carcasses of ancient animals are emerging, bringing with them microflora that can be dangerous to humans. The warning follows an international study published in the journal Cell in September 2025, which identified traces of ancient bacteria in mammoth remains. The study included DNA from a microbe linked to fatal bloodstream infections in African elephants, raising alarms about potential zoonotic spillover events in the Arctic region.

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The primary mechanism of risk involves locals and researchers discovering these ancient remains and coming into direct contact with the infections. There is a significant delay in reporting, as dead animals are often only reported to scientists months after their initial discovery. This gap creates a window of weeks where the population may be exposed to zombie viruses or bacteria without proper containment protocols, allowing potential spread to other individuals in the region. Mr. Protopopov emphasized that this needs to be monitored closely to prevent local outbreaks.

A 28-strong research team led by Benjamin Guinet at Stockholm Centre for Palaeogenetics examined 483 mammoth specimens to identify six groups of bacteria that may have lived in the animals when they were alive. Among these specimens was Yuka, an exceptionally well-preserved juvenile woolly mammoth that died about 39,000 years ago and was discovered in northern Siberia in 2010. The investigation revealed that some ancient carcasses were host to a pathogen whose modern relative is deadly to elephants, having been linked to the deaths of six elephants in Zimbabwe in 2020.

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Mr. Protopopov stated that while only genomes have been discovered so far, it is becoming clear that mammoths were carriers of this specific bacterium. In addition to this pathogen, the genomes of other pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms that accompanied mammoths were also discovered during the study. These findings highlight that the permafrost is not just a storage unit for large fauna but also a reservoir for diverse and potentially dangerous microbial life. The presence of these pathogens adds a new layer of complexity to the environmental changes occurring in the Arctic.

To combat the apparent threat, Mr. Protopopov and his team are developing advanced robotics to scour the terrain for hidden remains before rapid permafrost thawing exposes the carcasses to the air. The initial AI-driven prototype is being developed for £646,000 and has been provisionally named Pleistocene. The system is designed to find buried remains while they are still locked in the frozen ground, allowing for controlled retrieval and analysis. This proactive approach aims to mitigate the risk of environmental contamination and public health exposure by removing the sources of infection before they decay in the open.

The development of the Pleistocene robotic system aims to search for the remains of mammoths and other ancient animals before they emerge on the surface. This initiative will also lead to scientists obtaining better-quality biomaterials from the bygone creatures. By locating and extracting the bodies before they decay in the open, researchers hope to secure valuable genetic data while simultaneously managing the biological hazards associated with thawing permafrost. The technology represents a significant step forward in Arctic research and biosecurity.

Warnings about dormant frozen zombie viruses have been issued before, as scientists have long known that Methuselah microbes carry the risk of propagating if taken out of their icy confines. Jean-Michel Claverie, a geneticist at Aix-Marseille University in France, explained that the crucial point about permafrost is that it is cold, dark, and lacks oxygen. These conditions are perfect for preserving biological material, meaning that even simple substances like yoghurt might remain edible after 50,000 years, suggesting that complex pathogens could survive equally well.

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The combination of climate change, increasing human activity in the Arctic, and the presence of ancient pathogens creates a unique biological hazard. The emergence of the Malolyakhovsky woolly mammoth, a remarkably preserved 28,000-year-old specimen discovered on Russia Little Lyakhovsky Island in the Arctic in 2013, serves as a stark reminder of what lies beneath the thawing ground. Continued monitoring and technological intervention are essential to manage the risks posed by these reactivated ancient diseases. The Pleistocene robot will be crucial in this effort to keep the past safely buried.