Siakam, Nesmith power Pacers to a 106-104 win over Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Aaron Nesmith added 18 to lead the Pacers to a 106-104 win over the Knicks in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Aaron Nesmith added 18 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-104 win over the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Siakam's 15-foot jumper with 1:49 remaining gave Indiana a 106-98 lead before the Knicks stormed back. Jalen Brunson's driving layup cut the lead to 106-102 with 26 seconds left. Siakam was fouled, but missed both free throws with 23 seconds left. Mikal Bridges scored to slice the lead to two points with 10 seconds to go before the Pacers turned the ball over with 2.8 seconds to go.

Also read 2 Big Takeaways & 1 Small Takeaway From the Knicks' 106-104 Loss to the Pacers

But, Karl-Anthony Towns missed a potential game-tying 15-foot jumper at the buzzer. Nesmith, who was limited to 21 minutes because of right knee soreness in Wednesday's victory over Washington, was declared available earlier Friday. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 16 points and Ivica Zubac had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. Brunson led he Knicks with 33 points.

Advertisement

Towns finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds and Bridges added 18 for the Knicks. With the Pacers leading 85-74, the Knicks went on a 10-0 run to narrow the deficit to 85-84 after three quarters.