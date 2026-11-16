HBCUs Dominate 2026 NCAA DII Playoffs With Six Teams Including Record-Breaking SIAC Four

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference breaks its own postseason record with four teams in the 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship. Details on matchups and seeds.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has shattered its own history by securing a conference-record four berths in the 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship playoff field. This monumental achievement places four SIAC institutions into the 32-team national bracket, surpassing the previous high-water mark of three teams set just one year prior in 2025. The milestone underscores a significant elevation in competitive quality across the conference and establishes a new benchmark for postseason success in HBCU football.

Benedict College leads the charge as the No. 1 seed in Super Region 2, carrying a 10-1 overall record into the tournament. The Tigers secured their automatic playoff qualification with a dramatic 52-45 overtime victory over Kentucky State in the conference championship game. This win marked their third SIAC championship in five years and caps a season where they overcame a 24-point second-half deficit to claim the title.

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Kentucky State earned a No. 3 seed with an 8-3 record, despite falling to Benedict in the championship. The Thorobreds received an at-large selection, marking their second consecutive postseason appearance. They are set to host Carson-Newman, a 9-2 team, in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Thorobreds are positioned on the same side of the regional draw as Edward Waters, setting up a potential first-round clash between the two HBCUs if both advance.

Central State University holds the No. 4 seed with a 6-4 record and will face UNC Pembroke in Wilberforce, Ohio. This appearance ends a 40-year postseason drought for the Marauders, who have not reached the NCAA Division II playoffs since 1986. Central State finished 6-2 in SIAC play to earn its at-large bid, and with their inclusion, the SIAC holds three of the four seeded positions in Super Region 2.

Edward Waters completes the SIAC quartet in the playoffs, making its first-ever NCAA Division II football playoff appearance. The Tigers wrapped up their regular season with a 35-29 road victory against Chowan in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. They are set to travel to face No. 2 Valdosta State, with an 8-1 record, in Valdosta, Georgia. A victory would advance the Tigers to face the winner of the Kentucky State versus Carson-Newman matchup in the second round.

In Super Region 1, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is represented by two powerhouse programs: Virginia Union and Fayetteville State. Virginia Union, with a 10-1 record, earned the No. 4 seed and will host California University of Pennsylvania, which has an 8-3 record, in Richmond, Virginia. This matchup serves as a rematch of the 2025 NCAA Division II playoffs, where California defeated Virginia Union 27-24 in the first round.

The Panthers secured their spot by winning the CIAA championship with a 15-14 victory over Johnson C. Smith in Durham, North Carolina. Virginia Union demonstrated significant depth during the season, filling 12 of the 28 first-team All-CIAA spots with 11 different players. Key first-team selections included offensive linemen Savion Moore and Trai'von Callis, tight end Ben Haulmark, and defensive lineman Elijah Candia.

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The team also swept the specialist positions with kicker Gage Miller, punter Joshua Mitchell, and long snapper Jaydon Matthews. If Virginia Union advances, the Panthers will play the winner of No. 1 Slippery Rock and Charleston in West Virginia on November 28. The Panthers and Fayetteville State are placed on opposite sides of the regional bracket.

Fayetteville State, with an 8-3 record, will travel to face No. 2 Kutztown, which holds a 10-1 record, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Broncos clinched their postseason spot with a dramatic 31-29 victory over Virginia State in the CIAA Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium. Fayetteville State overcame a 21-0 deficit to win its sixth straight game and earn an at-large selection.

If Fayetteville State defeats Kutztown, the Broncos will face the winner of the No. 3 seed East Stroudsburg versus Assumption on November 28. The NCAA Division II football playoffs officially kick off on Saturday, November 21, featuring 16 first-round games played on college campuses. Four HBCU teams will host first-round games, highlighting the strong presence of these institutions in the national tournament.

The 32-team field is split into four super regions, each containing eight teams competing for the national title. The tournament includes 15 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections. Television coverage will be provided by ESPNU as the season reaches its climax. This historic expansion of HBCU representation in the playoffs marks a significant moment for college football.

SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating that having four institutions selected speaks to the continued elevation of football across the conference. He emphasized that this growth demonstrates the depth of talent and institutional support within the conference ranks. The concentration of power in Super Region 2 positions the SIAC as a formidable force in the early rounds of the tournament.

Home-field advantage will play a critical role in determining which teams advance to the second round. The Sierra Leonean Tigers, Benedict, and the Ohio Marauders all host games on November 21. These matchups promise high-stakes action as the conference tries to advance its teams to the national semifinals scheduled for December.

The rivalry dynamics in Super Region 1 also offer compelling storylines. Virginia Union and Fayetteville State could meet in the regional final on December 5. Such a meeting would determine the winner of Super Region 1, earning a spot in the national semifinals. The stakes are high for all six HBCU programs as they vie for the championship title.

Coach Brian Jenkins leads the Edward Waters Tigers into their historic playoff debut. The team has prepared extensively for this moment, aiming to upset the higher-seeded Valdosta State. Their victory in the regular season finale against Chowan provided a confidence boost heading into the tournament.

The CIAA teams bring their own momentum into the bracket. Virginia Union's balanced attack and defensive prowess have been key to their success. Fayetteville State's resilience, exemplified by their comeback win against Virginia State, shows their championship potential. Both teams are ready to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The historical context of these selections cannot be overstated. The SIAC's record-breaking four selections mark a new era for the conference. Central State's return after 40 years adds a nostalgic layer to the tournament. Edward Waters' first-ever appearance highlights the growing competitiveness of HBCU programs.

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Fans across the country will be watching closely as these teams take the field. The combination of historic firsts, rivalry matchups, and high-level play promises an exciting postseason. The performance of these six HBCU programs will set the tone for the future of Division II football.

As the tournament progresses, the focus will shift to which teams can capitalize on home-field advantage. The early rounds will determine the path to the national semifinals. The SIAC and CIAA teams have proven they belong on this national stage.

The 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship promises to be a memorable event. The strong showing by HBCU programs reflects the quality of football at these institutions. As the games unfold, the legacy of these teams will be written on the field.

The impact extends beyond the scoreboard. These selections inspire younger athletes and strengthen the HBCU athletic programs. The visibility of these games on ESPNU brings national attention to the achievements of these students and athletes.

The journey to the championship is just beginning. Each team must navigate a challenging bracket to advance. The experience and talent on these rosters are undeniable. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 2026 season.

The SIAC's record four berths stand as a testament to the conference's growth. The CIAA's two teams also demonstrated their dominance in their respective conference. Together, they represent the best of HBCU football.

As November 21 approaches, anticipation builds for the opening round. The four hosting teams will look to leverage their home crowds. The visiting teams will aim to silence the home crowd and advance.

The narrative of this postseason is one of excellence and resilience. From 40-year droughts to first-ever appearances, the stakes are personal for every player. The national stage offers a platform to showcase their talents and hard work.

The future of Division II football looks bright with this level of competition. The success of these HBCU programs serves as a model for other conferences. The passion and dedication displayed on the field are inspiring.

The championship trophy awaits the last team standing. With six HBCU programs in the field, the path is steep. However, the talent and determination are evident. The 2026 playoffs will be a showcase of the highest level of collegiate football.