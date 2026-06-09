Sia Spotted at Farmers' Market in Low-Key Look Amid Child Support Drama

Australian pop star Sia was seen at a farmers' market in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking relaxed in a cream kaftan layered over a white T-shirt. The singer, who has been making headlines for her recent child support arrangement with her estranged husband Daniel Bernad, was seen perusing the stalls and purchasing bags of vegetables.

Australian pop star Sia , 50, was spotted at a farmers' market in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking relaxed in a cream kaftan layered over a white T-shirt.

The singer, who has been making headlines for her recent child support arrangement with her estranged husband Daniel Bernad, was seen perusing the stalls and purchasing bags of vegetables. Sia's low-key look was a departure from her usual dramatics, as she went makeup-free and completed her look with a pair of black spectacles and a light pink baseball cap. At one point, Sia was seen cheerily chatting to a stallholder while purchasing a bouquet of pink flowers.

The sighting comes after Sia made headlines for taking a thinly veiled dig at her estranged husband following reports of the huge monthly amount she will pay him in child support. According to reports, Sia agreed to pay Bernad US$40,000 (approximately AU$61,000) a month for their two-year-old child, Somersault 'Summi' Wonder Bernad, as part of a joint custody agreement.

The agreement also outlines specific days Bernad will have custody of their child, as well as a division of holidays between the parents. In a recent post to X, Sia shared her struggles with navigating difficult situations and prioritizing her family, stating that she has primary custody of their child and is still responsible for paying California's high child support.

Sia's child support began on April 1, 2026, and will cease when the child turns 18 or, if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19. Sia is also responsible for paying for her child's private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and health insurance. The joint custody arrangement reportedly outlines specific days Bernad will have custody of their child, as well as a division of holidays between the parents.

Sia's estranged husband, Daniel Bernad, had previously filed a request seeking sole legal and physical custody, alleging that Sia was 'an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction'. Bernad also asked the court to award him US$77,245 (approximately AUD$110,500) in monthly child support, calling Sia's conduct 'reckless, dangerous' and demonstrative of her 'utter disregard for Summi's safety and well-being'.

Adelaide-born Sia fervently denied his claims, saying in a court filing that she had been sober for six months. The Chandelier performer said that Bernad was making accusations about her drug use that were 'entirely unfounded and misleading'. Sia said Bernad had 'zero evidence' that the child was in any kind of danger while she was caring for him.

Sia also said in a court filing that she was currently in a drug rehabilitation program that included regular testing and a sober companion. A judge later denied Bernad's request for sole custody. Bernad had also previously requested temporary spousal support of US$250,856 (AUD$366,000) per month, claiming he had been left with no income after he stopped working in his regular job in 2021 to open a ketamine treatment clinic with Sia.

The former couple formed a company, Modern Medicine, in 2022 but the documents alleged Sia stopped funding the venture in March 2025. Her estranged husband hadn't received a salary since then, despite an alleged agreement for him to continue in the business until July





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Sia Daniel Bernad Child Support Farmers' Market Los Angeles Joint Custody Agreement

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