Sia Spotted at Farmers Market in Los Angeles After Child Support Drama

Australian pop star Sia was seen at a farmers' market in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking relaxed in a cream kaftan layered over a white T-shirt. The singer, 50, was going makeup-free for the off-duty outing and completed her look with a pair of black spectacles and a light pink baseball cap. Sia's child support began on April 1, 2026, and will cease when the child turns 18 or, if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19. Sia is also responsible for paying for her child's private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and health insurance.

Australian pop star Sia was spotted at a farmers' market in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking relaxed in a cream kaftan layered over a white T-shirt.

The singer, 50, was going makeup-free for the off-duty outing and completed her look with a pair of black spectacles and a light pink baseball cap. At one point, Sia was seen cheerily chatting to a stallholder while purchasing a bouquet of pink flowers. The sighting comes after Sia made headlines for taking a thinly veiled dig at her estranged husband Daniel Bernad following reports of the huge monthly amount she will pay him in child support.

Sia, 50, swapped her trademark dramatics for a low-key look as she visited a farmers' market in Los Angeles on Sunday. The singer was seen perusing the stalls and purchasing some bags of vegetables. Sia filed for divorce from Bernad in March 2025. They were married in 2022 and welcomed their child a year later.

According to PEOPLE, Sia's child support began on April 1, 2026, and will cease when the child turns 18 or, if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19. Sia is also responsible for paying for her child's private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and health insurance. The joint custody arrangement reportedly outlines specific days Bernad will have custody of their child, as well as a division of holidays between the parents.

Sia's child support began on April 1, 2026, and will cease when the child turns 18 or, if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19. Sia is also responsible for paying for her child's private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and health insurance. In another post to X on Wednesday, Sia shared: 'I'm a sober working mum trying to buy peace.

I have primary custody of our child and since I am the only parent earning income I still have to pay California's incredibly high child support.

' 'This has been a horrific year, but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritise my family and not absorb other people's negativity. At one point, Sia was seen cheerily chatting to a stallholder as she purchased a bouquet of pink flowers. The sighting comes after Sia made headlines for taking a thinly veiled dig at her estranged husband Daniel Bernad following reports of the huge monthly amount she will pay him in child support.

Sia, 50, swapped her trademark dramatics for a low-key look as she visited a farmers' market in Los Angeles on Sunday. The singer was seen perusing the stalls and purchasing some bags of vegetables. Sia filed for divorce from Bernad in March 2025. They were married in 2022 and welcomed their child a year later.

According to PEOPLE, Sia's child support began on April 1, 2026, and will cease when the child turns 18 or, if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19. Sia is also responsible for paying for her child's private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and health insurance. The joint custody arrangement reportedly outlines specific days Bernad will have custody of their child, as well as a division of holidays between the parents.

Sia's child support began on April 1, 2026, and will cease when the child turns 18 or, if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19. Sia is also responsible for paying for her child's private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and health insurance. In another post to X on Wednesday, Sia shared: 'I'm a sober working mum trying to buy peace.

I have primary custody of our child and since I am the only parent earning income I still have to pay California's incredibly high child support.

' 'This has been a horrific year, but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritise my family and not absorb other people's negativity





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