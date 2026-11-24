Sia files to become legally single while custody and financial battles continue with ex-husband Dan Bernad over millions in assets and child support.

Singer and songwriter Sia Furler has formally requested to bifurcate her marital status, a legal maneuver that would render her single while divorce proceedings regarding finances continue. This development occurred on Thursday, November 24, marking a significant step in her separation from husband Dan Bernad. The filing comes amidst a complex legal landscape involving custody of their son and substantial financial disagreements.

Legal Status and Custody Precedents

Before addressing the financial bifurcation, the courts have already resolved key aspects of family law concerning the couple. On Wednesday, October 29, a judge denied Dan Bernad's emergency motion for sole custody of their son, Somersault "Summi" Wonder Bernad. The court determined that Bernad failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify such an urgent change in custody arrangements. This ruling reinforced the existing agreement reached in August 2025, where Sia was designated as the primary custodial parent with restricted and monitored visitation for Bernad.

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The broader custody framework was solidified last month, establishing a clear schedule for holidays and vacations. Both parties agreed to utilize a parenting plan coordinator to manage interactions and ensure the child's stability. These measures reflect the court's prioritization of the child's welfare over the parents' ongoing disputes. Sia has maintained primary physical custody since the couple separated, with the recent denials of Bernad's emergency requests further cementing this arrangement.

Financial Battles and Asset Disputes

While custody matters have seen resolution, the financial split between Sia and Dan Bernad remains highly contentious. Sia alleges that her ex-husband owes her more than $3 million in separate property funds. These claims include investments tied to their shared business entity, Modern Medicine Services, PC. According to court documents, Sia invested $2.7 million to help Bernad, a former radiation oncologist, launch and operate the business between June 2021 and September 2025. She argues that Bernad failed to adequately manage the company, leading to financial losses.

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In addition to the business investments, Sia has accused Bernad of misappropriating $675,000 in funds. This allegation stems from his alleged abuse of a credit card linked to her bank account, which was issued in his name in March 2023. Bernad has contested these claims, stating in previous documents that Sia ceased funding the business in March or April 2025. He asserts that this cessation of funding left him unemployed and unable to sustain his professional obligations. The diverging narratives highlight the deep rift in their financial partnership and the difficulty in reconciling their respective accounts.

Custody Agreements and Support Obligations

Beyond the high-stakes asset disputes, the couple has navigated the practicalities of co-parenting and financial support for their child. Sia remains the primary income earner in the family, a fact that dictates the child support structure. She has publicly stated that she must still pay California's high child support rates despite having primary custody. The agreements include provisions for private school tuition, agreed-upon extracurricular activities, health insurance, and uninsured healthcare costs.

A significant component of the support agreement involves a $5 million life insurance policy or trust established in their son's favor. This substantial financial safeguard ensures that Somersault is provided for regardless of future circumstances. The couple also agreed to work with a parenting plan coordinator to facilitate communication and resolve any emerging conflicts. These structured arrangements demonstrate an attempt to create stability for the child amidst the parents' legal and financial turmoil.

Historical Context and Future Proceedings

Sia and Dan Bernad's relationship began with a legal marriage in December 2022, followed by a wedding ceremony in May 2023. They welcomed their son in March 2024, adding to the two teen boys Sia adopted in 2019. The couple filed for divorce in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, with a date of separation set just one day prior to the filing. Despite the emotional toll described by Sia as a "horrific year," she has focused on accountability and legal processes.

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As the legal battle continues, Sia remains committed to living a peaceful and creative life while navigating these challenges. Her recent statement emphasized a focus on being a loving parent and forgiving past errors. The bifurcation of marital status serves to clarify her legal identity while the remaining financial disputes are litigated. Future court dates will likely address the remaining $3 million in asset claims and the allocation of responsibilities related to their shared business ventures. The resolution of these issues will determine the final extent of the financial separation and the long-term management of their joint affairs.