SI Swimsuit Models Support Ozempic Use While Prioritizing Natural Wellness

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Jena Sims, and Brooks Nader shared their views on the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic during a special SiriusXM broadcast. While supportive of its use for those who need it, they emphasized the importance of natural wellness practices such as exercise, healthy eating, and hydration.

Katie Austin, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, expressed her support for individuals who utilize the weight-loss drug Ozempic, but clarified that it's not something she personally would consider. She made these remarks during a special SiriusXM broadcast on Media Row, hosted alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Jena Sims, and Brooks Nader, which aired ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

Austin, a personal trainer and health and wellness enthusiast, stated that while she personally wouldn't take Ozempic because she doesn't require it, she understands and supports its use for those who need it to jumpstart their weight-loss journey, especially if recommended by a doctor. She emphasized that working out, basic exercise, and healthy eating are effective alternatives for weight management. During their interviews with Fox News Digital, the models shared insights on their fitness, diet, and wellness routines. Austin highlighted the importance of walking, stating its effectiveness for weight loss and low-impact cardio benefits. She also stressed the value of incorporating small bursts of exercise throughout the day and prioritizing sleep for both mental and physical well-being. Kostek echoed Austin's sentiment on Ozempic, recognizing its potential as a valuable tool for those who require it. She also emphasized the importance of hydration, stating that water is key for overall health and well-being. Additionally, she shared the valuable lesson she learned from the SI Swimsuit community: building confidence from within radiates outward and contributes to a feeling of genuine self-assurance. All five models—Austin, Kostek, Goff, Sims, and Nader—are previous winners of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's annual Swim Search, an open casting call that provides aspiring models with the opportunity to be featured as SI Swimsuit Rookies. The competition transcends mere modeling, fostering a supportive network that offers mentorship, exposure, and learning opportunities. SI Swimsuit celebrates the empowerment of embracing individuality and promoting self-acceptance





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OZEMPIC WEIGHT LOSS SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT FITNESS HEALTHY EATING WELLNESS MODELING CONFIDENCE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supermodel Roshumba Williams returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as a SI Swimsuit legendOn The Red Carpet fashion expert Roshumba Williams returns to Sports Illustrated as an SI Swimsuit legend

Read more »

Super Bowl Party: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Shine in Bold LooksA party held by Sports Illustrated magazine in New Orleans before the Super Bowl 2025 showcased the glamour of its Swimsuit Issue models. Ellie Thumann, Nicole Williams English, Veronika Rajek, and Madison Brodsky all donned eye-catching ensembles for the event.

Read more »

Roshumba Williams Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a LegendFashion expert and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Roshumba Williams is making a triumphant return to the magazine in its 2025 edition. Williams, who made history as one of the first African American models to appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 1990, will be celebrated as a Swimsuit legend.

Read more »

Cyndi Lauper Shares Her Thoughts on the ‘Ozempic Thing’ For Weight LossCyndi Lauper shared her candid thoughts about Ozempic use for weight loss as she prepares to go back on tour

Read more »

Research indicates meds like Ozempic can reduce opioid and alcohol use disorder.New research suggests that Ozempic and similar weight loss medications have the potential to be as big a game changer in addiction treatment as they have been in reducing obesity.

Read more »

Amy Schumer, 43, Opens Up About Losing 30 Pounds With OzempicIn 'An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,' Oprah talks obesity and weight loss drugs.

Read more »