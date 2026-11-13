Shygirl, Moby Drop New Songs for 'Club Kid' Soundtrack

A24 released a soundtrack to Jordan Firstman's film 'Club Kid' featuring new songs by Shygirl and Moby.

. Released by A24 Music, the five-track EP also includes two distinct covers of Arthur Russell’s “The Boy with a Smile” by Shygirl, who appears as herself in the film, offered ethereal song “Waves,” which comes on the heels of her second studio albumthen wrote that the film was the “closest thing to a seismic hit the king-making event has had this year, and will likely beis the story of a club promoter named Peter who ends up having a particularly wild night out.

Ten years later, someone shows up at his door and introduces him to the son he never knew he had. The reluctant dad and his kid end up bonding.

Also read Heartwarming ‘Club Kid’ fueled by tight bonds, on-screen and off

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Files for Divorce From Fourth Wife Kamilah Chavis After 5 Years of MarriageA longtime fixture in New York City nightlife and a regular at hot spots like Basement, Firstman had been spending a lot of time in Berlin doing what he termed an “excessive” amount of party drugs when he realized he needed to slow things down. Then, at a dinner party, he began talking a friend’s kid and “I was saying a bunch of inappropriate stuff around .

Everyone was laughing. I thought, ‘Oh, there’sHe explained that making the film helped him to personally become more responsible.

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“I feel like I’ve stepped up in a lot of ways,” he said. “I feel like I’ve stepped up for myself. I feel more responsible. I go home at 4 a.m. I party once every three to four months now.

And now I can have fun at the party. ”Outlook Outage: Microsoft's Email Service Goes Down Nationwide DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside