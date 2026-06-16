Shuttles to Houston FIFA World Cup matches

If you're staying in the 'Greater Houston area' for the World Cup, you might need some help getting into HOUSTON Houston for game time. Luckily, some cities will have shuttles ready to drop you off at or near Houston stadium.

until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Waller County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Washington County, Chambers County, Houston County, Montgomery County , Inland Matagorda County, Colorado County, Grimes Countyfrom MON 10:10 PM CDT until TUE 1:15 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Jackson CountyIf you're staying outside of Houston for the World Cup , you might need some help getting into the city for game time.

Passengers 18 and older will have to pay $16 for their shuttle ticket. Fans under six years old get on for free, and passengers 7–17 will be $10. Click here to select your pickup location and which day you plan to board the shuttle. Each round trip ticket will cost about $9.

When you get to your pickup location, be sure to get your colored wristband so you can get on the return shuttle to get back home. If you're staying in Houston but don't want to drive to the stadium, we have a guide to getting around without a car.





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Lifestyle Travel Us Tx Montgomery County Conroe Us Tx Montgomery County The Woodlands Us Tx Houston

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

Hours before FIFA World Cup debut in Houston, Curaçao earns Guinness World RecordCuraçao has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records as the smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, marking a historic milestone just days before its tournament debut on Sunday.

Read more »

World Cup Group H Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group H. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »