Shun Saeki Ends Exclusive Contract With Shueisha After Food Wars Success

Food Wars artist Shun Saeki terminates his exclusive deal with Shueisha, opening doors for new publishing opportunities and future creative projects.

Shun Saeki has officially concluded his exclusive contractual relationship with publishing giant Shueisha, marking the end of a defining era for the artist behind Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma. This departure signals a significant shift for Saeki, who rose to prominence within the Weekly Shonen Jump ecosystem.

The announcement confirms that the creator is now available to accept new professional work opportunities outside of his previous exclusive obligations. Saeki shared this professional update through his official X account, clarifying that while his tenure with Shueisha has ended, his career is merely transitioning to a new phase rather than concluding.

Saeki Terminates Exclusive Shueisha Contract

Also read Celebrate Halloween with These Spooky Food Deals and Free Treats

Shun Saeki formally notified his audience and the industry that he has fulfilled and terminated his long-standing exclusive contract with Shueisha. In a public statement, the artist expressed deep gratitude to all individuals who supported his work during his years with the company. He explicitly stated that he is now accepting new work opportunities, though he noted that long-term projects will be put on hold temporarily. This clarification is vital for industry observers, as it confirms that Saeki is no longer bound to work exclusively for Shueisha. However, it does not preclude him from contributing to Shonen Jump, Shonen Jump+, or Jump GIGA in the future. The artist is currently open to formal inquiries regarding future projects, indicating a strategic pause rather than a retirement from the manga industry.

Defining Food Wars And Visual Innovation

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma remains one of the most commercially successful titles associated with Shun Saeki and Shueisha. The series compiled nearly seven years of serialization and achieved impressive sales figures, reaching 20 million copies across 36 volumes. Saeki's artistic approach helped pioneer a modern wave of risqué ecchi artists entering the mainstream, drawing parallels to the groundbreaking work of Masamune Shirow and Go Nagai. The series was distinct for combining classic battle shonen tropes with the high-stakes world of culinary arts. Saeki's background in adult-oriented manga allowed him to develop over-the-top reactions, famously known as foodgasms, which became a signature element of the series. This visual fidelity and bold style not only defined the main series but also influenced related works.

Related Works And Spinoff Contributions

Advertisement

Beyond the original Food Wars series, Shun Saeki contributed to several other notable stories under the Shueisha umbrella. His portfolio includes the series All-Ghouls Homeroom, which was published under the Yugen imprint. He also worked on Fukumen Tantei Mask de Holmes and Kiss Dorobou, further demonstrating his versatility. A significant highlight was his collaboration with co-creator Yuto Tsukuda on Sokugeki no Sanji, a One Piece tribute that successfully adapted the gimmick of intense sensory reactions to the culinary themes of the source material. Additionally, Saeki illustrated Tenmaku Cinema, a project that served as an ode to film creation. While Tenmaku Cinema was short-lived, it provided a compelling case study for Saeki's ability to tell a compelling story with a more tame and structured approach compared to the risqué tone of Food Wars.

Future Projects And Career Directions

As Shun Saeki transitions away from his exclusive arrangement, fans and industry insiders are speculating about his next creative direction. The artist has confirmed that he will not be producing another Food Wars-style series immediately, and art commissions for personal use are difficult to accept at this time. However, he remains open to formal inquiries regarding future projects. This freedom allows him to potentially venture into seinen territory or pursue new shonen projects under different publishers. The shift offers a chance for a change of scenery, enabling Saeki to apply his skill set to bold and innovative new uses. While the immediate future involves pausing long-term commitments, the termination of the exclusive contract opens a wide array of possibilities for his continued success in the manga industry.