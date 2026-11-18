Shawn Johnson and her partner performed a quickstep and paso doble tribute to Naya Rivera, honoring the late actress who drowned in 2020. The routine featured songs Valerie and We Found Love, with Shum Jr. dedicating the performance to Rivera's memory.

Shum Jr. and his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson performed a quickstep to “Valerie,” a hit song popularized by Amy Winehouse. Shum Jr. and Rivera sang the number together duringdefinitely changed my life.

Gave me the opportunity to not only dance, but act, and I never thought I would be able to dance to that song again. This is where we just really crank it up. ” During the dance, Shum pointed up at the sky and blew a kiss, seemingly to Rivera. He told the judges, “I feel like, and to be able to dance to Naya’s version, it means so much to so many people, including myself.

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We miss you, baby girl. ” Later on the show, Shum Jr. and Johnson performed the pasa doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris. Rivera drowned during a boating trip with her four-year-old son in July 2020 on Lake Piru in California. She was initially reported missing, but later confirmed dead.

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