Shum and Johnson Earn Perfect Score on Disney Night of Dancing With The Stars

Shum and Johnson receive a perfect score during Dancing With The Stars season 35 Disney Night, securing immunity for the next dance off while other couples face elimination.

The latest installment of Dancing With The Stars featured a spectacular Disney Night during season 35, where the remaining eight couples took to the stage to perform routines inspired by beloved Disney stories and their Broadway adaptations. Among the standout performances, the couple of Shum and Johnson delivered a routine so powerful that they received a perfect score of 40 out of 40 from the judges.

Immunity Secured by Perfect Score

Shum and Johnson were granted immunity from next week's dance off because they received the second perfect score of the night and hold the highest combined score throughout the season. This achievement places them in a safe position as the competition tightens, allowing them to skip the elimination round that will determine which other couples remain in the contest.

Also read After Perfect Scores, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan Battle for Immunity During ‘DWTS’ Disney Night

Emotional Exit for Stiles and Sosa

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, the evening was also marked by the emotional departure of Stiles and Sosa. Stiles became visibly emotional after receiving feedback, stating that it has been an incredible experience and that they pulled things out of themselves that they did not realize were there. They praised Ezra as an amazing person and expressed sadness at not seeing him every day, highlighting the strong bonds formed during the competition.

Performance Philosophy on Display

Shum emphasized a focus on expression over validation during the performance process. They stated that the thing they are really focused on is dance to express not to impress. If people are impressed by what they express, then come on, thank you, as that serves as their north star. This mindset appeared to resonate with the judges, who praised the strength that both partners have as just glorious to watch and offered well done comments for their execution.

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Broadcast Details and Season Context

The show airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, drawing viewers who are eager to see how the remaining couples navigate the themed challenges. This season features intense competition as couples strive for high scores to avoid the dance off. The Disney Night performances were designed to mimic the grandeur of Broadway stages, with each couple delivering routines worthy of the theatrical setting.

Team Dynamics and Future Challenges

The team dances also contributed to the night's excitement, with the team receiving a perfect 40 out of 40. While each couple delivered performances worthy of the Broadway stage, the show ultimately bid farewell to Stiles and Sosa. As the season progresses, the remaining couples must maintain their high standards to secure immunity and advance further in the contest, with the next episode promising more high-stakes eliminations.