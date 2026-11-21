Home Depot promotes Richard McPhail, Blue Yonder taps an interim CEO and Cabi names Addie Rintel to lead the brand.

, where she was global president, overseeing business strategy, marketing and financial performance across retail, e-commerce, wholesale and international markets. She previously served as global brand president of Fabletics.

The appointment brings Kechter back to Gap Inc., where she began her career and spent eight years in leadership roles across its brands. Her earlier positions included chief business officer and general manager of Banana Republic, as well as chief merchandising officer and general manager at RH. Biszantz had been an executive consultant to the skiwear brand since July 1.

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She most recently led G/Fore and previously spent nine years atJane Gottschalk stepped down as president, chief creative officer and a director and will remain brand and creative senior adviser. Biszantz will assume the president’s responsibilities. Virginie Troudet, who joined Perfect Moment in February 2025, was promoted from head of global finance to chief financial officer. Max Gottschalk moved from executive chairman to a nonexecutive director role, with existing director Andre Keijsers becoming interim chairman.

Toby Maitland Hudson, a partner at shareholder and lender X Cubed Capital Management, and former Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas executive Rintel joined Cabi in 2024 and most recently served as chief revenue officer. She will lead the women’s fashion brand, which sells seasonal collections through a network of 2,500 independent stylists, as it seeks to expand that network and reach new customers.

Her leadership team includes Courtney Wartman Weis as chief brand officer and Sarah de Brun as creative director. Weis previously worked at Free People, where she helped grow FP Movement. De Brun’s experience includes Good American, SET Active and Avara.experience to her new role as Cabi’s vice president of digital and social commerce. Earlier this year, Cabi hired Alexandra Skavdahl as vice president of merchandising and design.

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Skavdahl previously worked at Stitch Fix and FabFitFun.will promote Richard McPhail to CEO and appoint him to its board on Nov. 23. He succeeds Ted Decker, who will step down as president and CEO and remain chairman. McPhail joined the retailer in 2005 and has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since September 2019. Ann-Marie Campbell will become president and chief operating officer, also on Nov. 23.

A 41-year company veteran who began as a store associate, Campbell will add supply chain, customer experience operations and online to her responsibilities. As senior executive vice president, she oversaw U.S. stores and operations, the Canadian and Mexican businesses and sales and services for professional customers. Jordan Broggi will become executive vice president and CFO on the same date.

He most recently led the online business and digital customer experience as executive vice president of interconnected retail and previously served as senior vice president of finance. Shore will remain with the retailer through late spring 2027 to support the transition. He joined as controller in 1993 and became CFO in May 2001. , formerly Shoe Carnival, including CFO, treasurer and secretary.

Earlier, he spent nearly two decades at Vectren Corp. and CenterPoint Energy, working in accounting, treasury, enterprise risk management and corporate audit.has appointed Joe Creed, chairman and CEO of Caterpillar, to its board. He will serve on the audit committee and the strategic planning and finance committee. , holding leadership roles in finance, operations and product divisions. His previous positions included chief operating officer and interim chief financial officer.

Rouse’s expanded responsibilities cover the Space NK brand, store design, customer service, customer relationship management and public relations. She joins CEOhas been named CEO of the portfolio comprising Rugs USA, Annie Selke and Nuloom. She will also join the company’s board. Mattson most recently served as chief merchandising officer at Rite Aid.

Her retail career spans more than 30 years, beginning at Marshall Field’s and continuing through its transition to Macy’s. She later held merchandising leadership roles at Target, Famous Footwear and GNC, served as general manager at Zappos and was chief customer officer at Rue21. Shehadi most recently served as chief operating officer at Solugen. Earlier, he led global purchasing at Tesla and global supply management at Apple.

He also held senior roles at Nike, Manduka and Zoom. , Unspun’s first machine customer, is deploying the company’s OneWeave machines at its facility in Ahmedabad, India. The machines weave yarn directly into three-dimensional garment forms, eliminating most cutting and sewing steps, according to the B Corp-certified fashion-tech firm.has named Brendan Belz senior vice president of operations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa while retaining him as global chief transformation officer.

Kate Yates has been promoted to vice president of global marketing and growth. Belz will oversee the company’s EMEA business and global agent network, most of which is based in the region. He joined Seko as chief transformation officer in February 2025 and will continue leading its global transformation work. Yates joined in June 2025 as head of marketing for EMEA.

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Her new responsibilities span global brand strategy, communications, digital marketing and customer engagement. She has more than 20 years of experience in logistics, supply chain and commercial leadership.has appointed Deep Tayal to its U.S. board and named him executive vice president of customer service for Knapp U.S.The dual role will connect customer feedback and performance data from installed systems to the company’s engineering decisions.

Tayal’s responsibilities include post-installation support, preventive maintenance and the long-term performance of customers’ automation systems.has named chief technology officer Salil Joshi interim CEO, succeeding Duncan Angove, who is leaving the role after four years.in 1997. Before becoming CTO, he was executive vice president of customer success. His responsibilities have included product development, cloud operations and support for the company’s planning and execution software.

Board chairman Ken Sain, who is also CEO of Panasonic Connect Group, said the company sees an opportunity to expand its software platform to help businesses “better connect machines, labor and factories. ” Ethos Support has appointed Nathanael Robbins chief operating officer, overseeing global operations, people and infrastructure and client services. Founder and CEO Anne Kirby will continue to lead the provider of outsourced customer experience and business support services.

Robbins previously served as a vice president at ERC BPO and senior director of virtual operations at Sykes Enterprises. At Sykes, he oversaw operations supporting more than 2,500 employees and helped expand international virtual operations. At ERC, he led remote workforce development and operational transitions. Rahn most recently served as acting CFO.

She joined the agency in 2014 as a budget analyst and subsequently held leadership roles in its Office of Planning and Budget. Her financial management career spans more than 25 years, including 17 in federal service. Before joining the USPTO, she worked at Pentagon Federal Credit Union and in consulting, then entered federal service at the Transportation Security Administration in 2009.

He will lead the U.S. nonprofit’s revenue strategy, including fundraising for its Recycling Participation Fund, which helps communities get more residents to recycle. Cox Communications joined the fund as a funding partner earlier this week. Dillard joins from Wellstar Health System, where, as vice president of philanthropy, he secured the largest philanthropic commitment in Wellstar’s history for the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Georgia. He previously served as chief development officer at United Way of Greater Atlanta.

A new report from advocacy group Toxic-Free Future says several of North America’s largest retailers lost ground in the effort to reduce toxic chemicals and plastics from their products. AI valuation fatigue and interest rate pressures dragged major indices lower, pulling down rail and trucking stocks while global forwarders weathered the storm. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.