Shuffle Board: Capri Names Justin Boxford CEO

Lululemon adds brand and strategy chiefs, Levi Strauss hires a sustainability chief and Circulose names an interim CEO.

and join its board on Jan. 4, 2027, succeeding John D. Idol at the parent of Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Idol is retiring as chairman and CEO after 23 years.

Lead director Robin Freestone will become independent chairman, while Idol will remain a senior adviser through March 31, 2027. Boxford joins from the Estée Lauder Cos. , where he most recently served as global president of luxury beauty brands. He joined the company in 2004 and previously led the Estée Lauder and Aerin Beauty brands, as well as La Mer.

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His earlier career included roles at LVMH, Unilever and L’Oréal. Idol said he had worked with Boxford while the incoming CEO “helped build the Michael Kors fragrance business at The Estée Lauder Companies. ”as vice president and chief sustainability officer on Dec. 1, leading the denim company’s global sustainability team. She will also serve on its supply chain leadership team.

Renné-Malone most recently served as vice president and global head of sustainability at VF Corp., overseeing work across its brands, operations, supply chain, materials and products. She led the development of VF’s science-based targets roadmap and green bond framework. ’ supply chain organization, led by chief supply chain officer Chris Callieri.

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Renné-Malone’s experience includes decarbonization, renewable energy, circularity and sustainable materials.has appointed Ben Hallam chief brand officer and Emily Sunderland chief strategy officer as it fills out the leadership structure announced in October. Hallam comes from Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, where he was senior vice president of marketing. He reports to CEO Heidi O’Neill and oversees global brand marketing, creative, store experience and community work, including sports marketing, partnerships and social impact.

Sunderland will join Nov. 23 and report to chief financial officer Meghan Frank. She most recently served as a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, advising consumer businesses on growth strategy and transformation. Atas president and chief product officer and Joseph Godsey as chief operating officer. Searches for a chief technology officer and chief communications officer remain underway.

He joined the Italian brand in December 2023 from Bottega Veneta, where he was head designer for ready-to-wear, and succeeded Walter Chiapponi, overseeing the women’s and men’s collections. His last show, for Spring 2027, took place in Milan in September. Tod’s linked the departure to a renewed emphasis on its brand identity, craftsmanship and Italian lifestyle.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together and grateful to the Della Valle family for the opportunity they have given me,” Tamburini said. She will oversee merchandising, planning and allocation, reporting to CEO Chris Blakeslee as a member of the executive leadership team. Feldmann spent 15 years at Tiffany & Co. in global merchandising and product development leadership roles.

Most recently, she oversaw product strategy and commercial execution at John Hardy as senior vice president of merchandising, planning and design. At Kendra Scott, she will refine the brand’s product assortment and explore adjacent categories. The jewelry company marks its 25th anniversary in 2027.has named chief financial officer Amanda Geijer interim CEO, effective Dec. 1, as the Swedish textile recycler restarts commercial production at its Ortviken plant in Sundsvall.

She succeeds Jonatan Janmark, who is stepping down after two years leading the company’s restart. Executive chair Helena Helmersson will support Geijer until the company appoints a permanent CEO. The company, acquired by private equity firm Altor in 2024, said it had secured commitments from 16 brands ahead of the restart.

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“Our focus now is to ramp up production safely and deliver on the commitments to our customers,” Geijer said. Ozaydin has nearly three decades of experience in denim and textiles, with senior roles at The Lycra Company, Orta and Calik Denim.

At Lycra, she led global product strategy for denim, wovens and ready-to-wear, working with brands, mills and industry partners to commercialize fiber and fabric innovations.has appointed Amit Batra as senior vice president of supply chain and Nathan Rucker as senior vice president of strategic growth and partnerships. Batra will lead supply chain strategy and help enterprise customers plan fulfillment, delivery and returns.

His more than 20 years in retail and e-commerce include senior leadership roles at Home Depot, Walmart and Amazon. Rucker will oversee growth of the parcel business and partnerships with carriers, technology providers, consulting firms and systems integrators. He previously served on EasyPost’s executive leadership team, working on enterprise sales, mergers and acquisitions and carrier partnerships. Before that, he built ProShip’s enterprise business.

The hires come as OneRail expands a platform that coordinates retailers’ own fleets, parcel shipments, less-than-truckload freight and local couriers. Herrera-Garcia is chief officer of development and production sourcing at Alexander Wang. A 1988 LIM graduate, she has served on the college’s Industry Advisory Board and worked with students as a guest lecturer and mentor. Her career includes sourcing and production roles at Calvin Klein, Perry Ellis and PVH.

She helped launch the John Varvatos collections and later served as executive vice president of global sourcing and operations at OTD NYC. Marshall, a director at WestExec Advisors, advises companies on geopolitical risk and supply chain resilience. She previously worked on supply chain and critical mineral policy as a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Department of Commerce and served as deputy chief of staff at the International Trade Administration. The industry webinar, held last week, drew over 350 registrants.