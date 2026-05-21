Shueishas Manga Publisher Struggles with Erotic Content Requirements for Female Protagonists

A former manga artist has revealed that the only way his female-driven superhero book would be published was if it had more of a focus on "eroticism." The artist stated that the editorial team said, ‘If its a female protagonist, we won publish it unless eroticism is the main focus,’ so he reluctantly drew it that way.

has become the biggest manga publisher in the world, as the publication is responsible for some of the biggest movers and shakers in the manga medium.

In the past, many of the stories released by Shueisha have often dipped their toes into "risque" territory. In one major reveal, a former manga artist has revealed that the only way that one of their manga could be published is if it focused on more "erotic content.

" Considering the artists pedigree, this might be a story worth keeping your eye on. A former manga artist has revealed that the only way his female-driven superhero book would be published was if it had more of a focus on "eroticism.

" Specifically, the artist stated, "Lady Justice is a work I came up with based on the theme of ‘Japanese-produced American comics,’ with the idea that Japanese essence=moe, so I made it about a female hero. Rather than ‘I want to draw erotic stuff,’ I wanted to depict a tough, substantial female hero, and thought of erotic elements as just a spice.

But the editorial team said, ‘If its a female protagonist, we won publish it unless eroticism is the main focus,’ so I reluctantly drew it that way.

" Ogino continued by noting that he is jealous of artists who can create manga that don need to lean into eroticism if it features a female protagonist, ‘Im jealous that you get to draw a female protagonist even without any erotic elements in Jump these days. The one-shot version was published before the serialization ofstarted running, so my editor and I were clutching our heads together like, ‘Why now… of all times…’ So, If you haven heard of Lady Justice before, heres a breakdown of the short series that debuted and ended in 2015.

The manga focuses on the protagonist Ameri Kenzaki as she initially struggles with having super powers, but soon learns that the force of her strength puts her on a different level than her opponents. Akin to something like, the series found ways to throw hurdles at Kenzaki before bringing its story to an end. Obviously, the series wasn able to, never receiving an anime adaptation to bring its story to the small screen.

Still, some Shonen Jump series that have ended have been granted the opportunity to be animated, though no word has been revealed for a possible future for Lady Justice





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Shueisha Manga Publisher Female Protagonists Erotic Content Lady Justice

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