Shonen Jump Ends Witch Watch and Launches Three New Manga Including Mission Yozakura Family Creator

Shueisha reveals three new manga titles debuting in Shonen Jump later this year, marking a shift toward longer-running series and creator returns in 2026.

Shueisha has confirmed that Weekly Shonen Jump is concluding the popular series Witch Watch with its next chapter. This conclusion makes way for three new manga titles launching through the remainder of 2026. The publisher aims to streamline its lineup by favoring fewer concurrent titles with extended runtimes.

The first new series, Jean ga Abunai!, debuts in the same issue as the final Witch Watch chapter. Ryo Nakama created this new project, bringing established creative experience to the magazine. This timing ensures seamless reader engagement without any interruption in content delivery.

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Hitsuji Gondaira returns to Shonen Jump with the second new title, Gindara Uradouri Kouban no Hizuki-san. Gondaira previously helmed the six-year run of Mission: Yozakura Family from 2019 to 2025. That series was widely praised as a solid action release and recently aired its latest anime season in Fall 2026.

The third addition is Tonari no Tennis-bu no Kimi to., written by Shinobu Kasaya. Kasaya enters with a history of smaller successes but lacks the mainstream notability of the other two creators. This staggered introduction allows the magazine to test audience reception for each new title individually over several weeks.

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This strategic shift contrasts sharply with 2025, which saw around ten series cancelled abruptly. The current year features fewer cancellations and longer-running titles reaching natural conclusions. Shueisha prioritizes sustainable growth and reader retention over aggressive expansion in this competitive market.

The departure of existing titles creates space for fresh stories but raises questions about future landscape changes. Licensing announcements for English releases remain pending for all three new entries. Fans must wait for North American publishers to determine global distribution strategies for these upcoming works.

Industry observers note that 2026 represents a wild period marked by significant editorial transitions. The success of Gondaira previous work sets high expectations for his new narrative. Readers have an opportunity to explore diverse genres and tones in the coming months.

All eyes are now on the debut issues to see if these creators can secure their place in magazine history. The strategy signals a pivot toward quality and longevity over sheer quantity. Success will determine whether these titles capture the cultural zeitgeist of previous hits.