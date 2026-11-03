Shrimp Basket Closes Auburn Location Amid Strategic Rollback

Shrimp Basket permanently closes its Auburn, Alabama, restaurant as parent company Artistry Restaurants shifts focus to coastal locations, affecting staff and diners across six sites.

The Shrimp Basket location in Auburn, Alabama, has permanently closed its doors after serving the community for more than 13 years. The restaurant, situated at 1651 S. College St. within the Tiger Crossing shopping center, ceased operations effectively Sunday, Nov. 1. This closure marks the end of an era for a casual seafood eatery that became a local staple, known for offering oysters, po-boys, gumbo, and shrimp specials under its signature tagline, "We're Grillin', Steamin', & Fryin'."

Closure Details and Historical Context

The Auburn site, which originally housed a Hooters restaurant before becoming Shrimp Basket, posted a sign on its front entrance reading: "Thank you for the memories, Auburn! While this location of Shrimp Basket is permanently closed, we hope you visit us on your next trip to the beach!" The departure of this specific establishment is not an isolated incident but part of a broader corporate restructuring. Artistry Restaurants, the parent company, shuttered six Shrimp Basket locations simultaneously to align with a new strategic direction.

Also read Motorcyclist killed in collision with train in Auburn, section of Main Street closed

Strategic Shift to Coastal Operations

Artistry Restaurants stated that the decision reflects a strategic shift to refocus resources on its coastal and beachside establishments. Upon re-evaluation and reflection, the company concluded that its strength lies in its origins as a true coastal seafood restaurant. Returning to its roots while directing future investments toward beach and coastal locations is intended to best serve both teams and guests. This pivot signifies a move away from inland markets that no longer fit the brand's core identity.

Scope of Closures and Geographic Impact

The shuttering of the Auburn spot was accompanied by the closing of five other locations. These included Alabama sites in Bay Minette, Cullman, Gardendale, and Tuscaloosa, as well as the Warrington location in Pensacola, Florida. According to the company's website, 12 Shrimp Basket locations remain open across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. This reduction leaves the brand with a significantly smaller footprint, concentrated primarily in areas with direct coastal access.

Advertisement

Leadership Rationale and Future Direction

Bryan Lockwood, CEO of Artistry Restaurants, issued a press release explaining the rationale behind the widespread closures. He noted that the decision was made after acquiring the Shrimp Basket brand in May 2020. The leadership team determined that managing inland locations diluted the brand's effectiveness. By consolidating operations, Artistry Restaurants aims to streamline management and enhance the guest experience in markets where the coastal theme is most authentic.

Staff Transition and Operational Next Steps

Artistry Restaurants stated it is working with affected staff members to identify transfer opportunities to other locations within the company. This effort aims to mitigate the impact of the closures on employees by allowing them to continue working with the organization. Diners who frequented the Auburn and other closed locations are encouraged to visit the remaining open sites. The company expects this restructuring to strengthen its long-term viability in its core coastal markets.