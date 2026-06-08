Shrill Starring Aidy Bryant Now Streaming on Netflix

The Hulu original comedy series Shrill, featuring Aidy Bryant and an ensemble cast, is now available for streaming on Netflix, five years after its finale. Based on Lindy West's memoir, the show follows a woman embracing her body while tackling life's challenges.

The acclaimed comedy series Shrill , starring Aidy Bryant , is now available to stream on Netflix . This release comes over five years after the show concluded its original run on Hulu.

The series featured a notable ensemble cast including Bryant as Annie, Lolly Adefope as Fran, Luka Jones as Ryan, John Cameron Mitchell as Gabe Parrish, Ian Owens as Amadi, Patti Harrison as Ruthie, Julia Sweeney as Vera Easton, Daniel Stern as Bill Easton, Cameron Britton as Will Nolan, Fred Armisen as Bongo, and several others. The show's premise centered on Annie, a full-figured woman determined to transform her life while embracing her body as she navigated challenging relationships, ailing family members, and a demanding career.

Shrill was developed, written, and executive-produced by Aidy Bryant, Alexandra Rushfield, and Lindy West, with Rushfield also acting as showrunner. The series was adapted from Lindy West's 2016 non-fiction book of the same name. Additional executive producers included Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Elizabeth Banks, and Max Handelman, with Dannah Shinder serving as a producer. Production was a collaborative effort by Warner Bros.

Television, Brownstone Productions, Broadway Video, and Rushfield Productions. Notably, Natasha Lyonne, recognized for her work on Poker Face, directed episodes during the show's three-season run





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