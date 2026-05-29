Shrey Parikh Wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was crowned the winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after dominating the final round with a perfect score.

Shrey Parikh , a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was crowned the winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after dominating the final round with a perfect score.

He faced off against Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from Jersey City, New Jersey, in a lightning-round tiebreaker, where Shrey got 32 words right to be crowned the best young speller in the English language. This victory marks Shrey's first win in the bee, after finishing third in 2024 and losing his school bee last year due to illness.

Ishaan, who was a semifinalist this year, has another year of eligibility left and has outperformed some veteran spellers in the finals. Sarv Dharavane, a 12-year-old sixth-grader from Dunwoody, Georgia, finished third for the second consecutive year and has two more years to improve that placement. The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee was notable for its strong group of finalists, who breezed through the first spelling and vocabulary rounds with an impressive 18 for 18 performance.

The event was also notable for its lively atmosphere, thanks to the move to Constitution Hall, which provided more intimate seating and better sight lines for the crowd. New television host Mina Kimes of ESPN narrated the action smoothly alongside longtime bee analyst Paul Loeffler.

Shrey's victory can be attributed to his intense preparation, which included competing nonstop against other top spellers, pored through advanced study guides and tried to eliminate the variables that had led to the few unexpected exits of his long spelling career. His coaching team included Sam Evans, who has tutored each of the past three champions, and Sohum Sukhatankar, a co-champion himself in 2019.

Shrey's confidence showed every time he got a word he knew, and when the bee came down to a lightning-round tiebreaker, he left no doubt. Shrey's victory is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport of spelling. He has dominated the bee circuit since winning several highly competitive online competitions against many of the same kids he outlasted this week in the nation's capital.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Shrey's spelling career, and he is sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come





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Shrey Parikh 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Ishaan Gupta Sarv Dharavane Adam Symson

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14-year-old Shrey Parikh wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan GuptaShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, emerged victorious in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey. Shrey, who finished third in 2024 but lost his school bee last year due to a fever, has been a dominant force in the bee circuit, winning several online competitions against many of the same kids he faced this week. The final round of the bee was a tense, high-quality showdown, with Shrey spelling 32 words correctly and Ishaan spelling 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

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