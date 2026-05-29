Shrey Parikh crowned as the best young speller in the English language

Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, beating Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey, in a tiebreaker. Shrey has dominated the bee circuit since finishing third in 2024 and has won several online competitions.

WASHINGTON — Shrey Parikh felt the pressure of arriving at the Scripps National Spelling Bee as a favorite, but his confidence showed every time he got a word he knew.

And when the bee came down to a lightning-round tiebreaker against Ishaan Gupta, Shrey left no doubt. Shrey turned a tense, high-quality final into a blowout Thursday night, racing through the 90-second "spell-off" and getting 32 words right to be crowned the best young speller in the English language. Ishaan spelled 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

A 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Shrey finished third in 2024 but lost his school bee last year when he was battling a fever. He has dominated the bee circuit since, winning several highly competitive online competitions against many of the same kids he outlasted this week in the nation's capital. Ishaan, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from Jersey City, New Jersey, was a semifinalist this year, outperformed some veteran spellers in the finals and has another year of eligibility left.

Sarv Dharavane, a 12-year-old sixth-grader from Dunwoody, Georgia, finished third for the second consecutive year and has two more years to improve that placement





adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scripps National Spelling Bee Shrey Parikh Ishaan Gupta Rancho Cucamonga California Jersey City New Jersey Dunwoody Georgia 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Final Round Pronouncer Tournament Bee Circuit Online Competitions Dominate Favorite Fever School Bee Semifinalist Veteran Spellers Intimate Atmosphere Better Sight Lines Lively Atmosphere Move To Constitution Hall Inconveniences Tournament Organizers Spellers And Their Families Bee Analyst New Television Host ESPN Paul Loeffler Pronunciation Word Origins Vowel Sounds Combination Of Origins Tricky Combinations Lightning-Round Tiebreaker Spell-Off Favorite Dominate Favorite Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate Dominate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

14-year-old Shrey Parikh wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan GuptaShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, emerged victorious in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey. Shrey, who finished third in 2024 but lost his school bee last year due to a fever, has been a dominant force in the bee circuit, winning several online competitions against many of the same kids he faced this week. The final round of the bee was a tense, high-quality showdown, with Shrey spelling 32 words correctly and Ishaan spelling 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

Read more »

Shrey Parikh Wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling BeeShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was crowned the winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after dominating the final round with a perfect score.

Read more »

Shrey Parikh, 14-year-old from the Inland Empire, wins Scripps National Spelling BeeShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old eighth-grader from Rancho Cucamonga, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Read more »

Shrey Parikh wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in spell-offShrey Parikh of Rancho Cucamonga, California, emerged victorious Thursday in the 98th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Read more »