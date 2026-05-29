Shrey Parikh, 14, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., crowned as winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, beating Ishaan Gupta, 12, of Jersey City, New Jersey, in a tiebreaker.

E.W. Scripps Company president and CEO Adam Symson, right, holds the trophy over winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee , Shrey Parikh , 14, of Rancho Cucamonga , Calif.

, at DAR Constitution Hall, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Washington. Ishaan Gupta, 12, of Jersey City, N.J. , spells his word during the final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Ishaan Gupta, 12, of Jersey City, N.J.

,, left, and Shrey Parikh, 14, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. , prepare for the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at DAR Constitution Hall, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Washington. Shrey Parikh, 14, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. , reacts during the final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Sarv Dharavane, 12, Dunwoody, Ga. , spells his word during he final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2026





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14-year-old Shrey Parikh wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan GuptaShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, emerged victorious in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey. Shrey, who finished third in 2024 but lost his school bee last year due to a fever, has been a dominant force in the bee circuit, winning several online competitions against many of the same kids he faced this week. The final round of the bee was a tense, high-quality showdown, with Shrey spelling 32 words correctly and Ishaan spelling 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

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Shrey Parikh wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee in lightning roundShrey spelled 32 words right in the 90-second “spell-off” to win. Ishaan Gupta spelled 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

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