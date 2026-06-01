Shrek the Third Now Available to Stream on Peacock

The 2007 movie, which features a star-studded cast, is now available to stream on Peacock, marking the official release of the film. The movie follows Shrek as he embarks on a new adventure with Donkey and Puss in Boots to find the rightful heir to the throne.

Shrek the Third is now available to stream on Peacock , marking the official release of the 2007 movie. The film, which features a star-studded cast, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas, follows Shrek as he embarks on a new adventure with Donkey and Puss in Boots to find the rightful heir to the throne.

The movie, directed by Chris Miller and Raman Hui, features a talented voice cast, including Rupert Everett, Julie Andrews, and Maya Rudolph. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a commercial success, grossing over $800 million worldwide against a budget of around $160 million. The Shrek franchise will be revived next year with a new sequel, Shrek 5, which will feature the return of Myers, Murphy, Diaz, and Banderas' beloved characters.

The new movie will also introduce new characters, including Zendaya, who will voice Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia, and Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo, who will voice the couple's sons Fergus and Farkle. Shrek 5 is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, 2027. In related news, Peacock has also released four other Shrek movies, including 2001's Shrek, 2004's Shrek 2, and 2010's Shrek Forever After.

The streaming service has also added four Fast and Furious movies to its library, making it a one-stop shop for fans of both franchises. The release of Shrek the Third on Peacock comes as the franchise continues to grow in popularity, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of Shrek 5. The new movie will offer a fresh take on the beloved characters, while also introducing new storylines and characters.

With its talented voice cast and engaging storyline, Shrek the Third is a must-watch for fans of the franchise. The movie's release on Peacock is a great opportunity for fans to catch up on the series and get ready for the release of Shrek 5 next year. The movie's availability on the streaming service is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Shrek franchise, which continues to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, adventure, and heart.

The release of Shrek the Third on Peacock is a great addition to the streaming service's library, and fans of the franchise are sure to enjoy it. The movie's engaging storyline, talented voice cast, and nostalgic value make it a must-watch for fans of the franchise. The release of Shrek the Third on Peacock is a great opportunity for fans to catch up on the series and get ready for the release of Shrek 5 next year.

With its blend of humor, adventure, and heart, the Shrek franchise continues to captivate audiences, and the release of Shrek the Third on Peacock is a great addition to the streaming service's library





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