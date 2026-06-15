Shrek Joins Brawlhalla In Latest Collaboration Event

Shrek and other characters from the film series will be added to Brawlhalla in late July as playable characters for its 25th Anniversary

Shrek and other characters from the film series will be added to Brawlhalla in late July as playable characters for its 25th Anniversary Shrek joins Brawlhalla on July 29 in a new crossover event celebrating the original film’s 25th anniversary.

Playable Shrek characters include Shrek, Fiona, and Puss in Boots, with Donkey appearing as a battle Companion. The Shrek Brawlhalla event adds a Swamp map plus more fairy tale-inspired items, with extra details coming later. Ubisoft revealed the Shrek crossover during Brawlhalla’s Midseason Championship as hype builds for Shrek 5.as part of a new collaboration.

Kickong off on July 29, this collaboration brings the four of the film series' characters to the game as fighters, giving you the chance to brawl as Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and Puss in Boots, with Donkey as a Companion to take into battle. All of this is being done to celebrate the original film's 25th Anniversary, which is probably making a lot of people who just read that feel very old, as we realize it has been 25 years since it was in theaters.

We have more details for you below, and the trailer above, as we now wait for the next six weeks for them to be added.film and was revealed during Brawlhalla's Midseason Championship event in Atlanta, Georgia, with an exclusive announcement trailer. DreamWorks Animation's all-new chapter in the franchise, , arrives in theaters next summer. The event will also include a Map featuring Shrek's iconic Swamp and other items inspired by fairy tale creatures.

Additional details on the crossover and those other Items will be shared at a later date. Players can expect to see their favorite – The irascible but loveable Shrek joins Brawlhalla with his ogre strength and will use elements from the swamp during battles– The ultimate enthusiastic best bud, Donkey joins as a Companion, and will react to the battle from the sidelines. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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