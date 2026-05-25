Shrek Franchise to Continue with New Movies

The Shrek franchise is set to continue with new movies, as plans for Shrek 5 and potentially Shrek 6 are already underway. The upcoming film, Shrek 5, set to be released next summer, will feature the voices of Zendaya and Marcello Hernéndez as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia and their two sons Fergus and Farkle respectively.

The Shrek franchise is set to continue with new movies , as plans for Shrek 5 and potentially Shrek 6 are already underway. The upcoming film, Shrek 5 , set to be released next summer, will feature the voices of Zendaya and Marcello Hernéndez as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia and their two sons Fergus and Farkle respectively.

The recent podcast that Mike Myers talked to addressed the future of the Shrek franchise, suggesting that two more Shrek movies are planned, possibly revolve around Eddie Murphy’s Donkey character. With Murphy, Myers, and Cameron Diaz all returning, Shrek 5 is dated for June 30, 2027, though plot details remain under wraps





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Shrek Franchise Mike Myers Eddie Murphy Cameron Diaz New Movies Shrek 5 Shrek 6

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