DreamWorks Animation releases a new Shrek 5 teaser featuring the return of Dragon, who has been absent since 2010. The film is set to release on June 30, 2027, with a reunited voice cast.

DreamWorks Animation has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Shrek 5, marking a significant moment for the franchise as it prepares for its next major theatrical release. The promotional material confirms the return of Dragon, an iconic character from the series who has not appeared on-screen for 16 years. This announcement coincides with the growing anticipation for the fifth installment in the beloved animated saga.

Dragon's Return After 16-Year Absence

The new teaser for Shrek 5 was posted alongside a caption that read, "Whole swamp pulled up for this one." This brief message hints at the scale and energy expected from the upcoming film. Dragon was last seen in the 2010 installment Shrek Forever After, making her reappearance a notable event for long-time fans of the series. Her inclusion in the new trailer suggests that familiar allies and characters will play a key role in the narrative of Shrek 5.

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Reunited Voice Cast and New Additions

Shrek 5 will see the return of Eddie Murphy's Donkey, Mike Myers' Shrek, and Cameron Diaz voicing Princess Fiona. In addition to the original core trio, the fifth movie will introduce Zendaya, Marcello Hernández, and Skyler Gisondo as Shrek and Fiona's children Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia. This expanded cast brings new dynamics to the family unit while maintaining the foundational relationships that have defined the franchise since its inception. The combination of veteran voices and new talent indicates a bridge between the old guard and the next generation of viewers.

City Adventure and Release Date

Shrek 5 is set to release on June 30, 2027, giving fans ample time to anticipate the film's development. The plot will show the gang reunited as they head into a big-city adventure to Further Further Away. While specific details about the story remain largely under wraps, the premise suggests a shift in setting from the swamp to an urban environment. This change in location is expected to provide new comedic and action-oriented scenarios for the characters to navigate.

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Unconfirmed Leaks and Rumors

There were reports of leaks for the story, including accidentally sending the characters into the "real world" and even bringing the villain Lord Farquaad back. However, these rumors have not been confirmed by DreamWorks Animation. The studio continues to keep the narrative details tightly controlled to ensure surprise and excitement upon the film's release. Fans are advised to rely on official announcements rather than unverified social media claims regarding the plot's direction.

Donkey Spinoff and Mike Myers Reaction

Not only is Shrek 5 promising to be another major adventure for the classic characters, but another spinoff movie is in the works. A standalone movie focused on the fan-favorite comedy relief character Donkey is currently in development. When asked if his character Shrek would make an appearance in the Donkey film, Mike Myers shared he would be interested in joining the movie. Myers described the potential installment as "long overdue" and expressed his deep appreciation for the character and his co-star Eddie Murphy.

Myers' Praise for Donkey Character

Myers continued and shared his appreciation for the character and Murphy by stating, "I wish Donkey lived in my house! I love that character so much." He noted that he is not sure if he is in the Donkey film, saying, "I don't think I'm in it. I might be. I'm not sure, but it's long overdue." The actor highlighted that the character is one of his favorite roles of all time and praised Murphy's performance, saying, "Eddie's so great in it. I'm surprised it hasn't come sooner, but I'll be the first in line to see it. I love that guy." This endorsement reinforces the strong camaraderie and mutual respect among the franchise's principal voice actors.