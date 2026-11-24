Shredder takes control of the EPF, revealing buried history as Agent Ravenwood returns to threaten his authority in the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue.

Shredder solidifies his position as the supreme leader of the Enforcers of Peace and Freedom in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #14. This latest installment from IDW Publishing explores the dark underbelly of the agency he now commands. The narrative delves into buried organizational secrets while introducing a significant new threat to his rule. The comic arrives from IDW on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the series.

As Shredder settles into his new role leading the EPF, he begins to uncover deep, dark secrets regarding the organization's past. The storyline reveals that the agency has a history that was intentionally kept out of the official files. Shredder demands a comprehensive organizational history, highlighting that human administrators often document trivial details like confiscated gadgets while forgetting who actually runs the place. This quest for truth is driven by Shredder's desire to understand the full extent of the power he has seized.

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He reminds the international coalition that he already took the EPF by force. This implies that understanding its origins is key to maintaining his grip on the organization. The narrative suggests that the truth about the EPF's foundation is far more sinister than previously acknowledged. Shredder ends his debrief by reminding the coalition that he already took the EPF by force. The employee explains why the managers are still permitted to have jobs. He also wants an organizational history that apparently does not exist in the files.

The stability of Shredder's new leadership is immediately challenged by the return of Agent Ravenwood. Ravenwood is depicted as a figure capable of causing significant trouble for the current administration. The narrative warns that if Shredder is not careful, the next body the agency buries might be his own. This return introduces a direct personal and political threat to Shredder's authority. Ravenwood likely knows the secrets Shredder is uncovering, creating a tense dynamic where past actions come back to haunt the current regime.

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This issue is written by Dan Watters, who continues to explore the complex political landscape of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. The art is handled by Sid Kotian, with colors by Pressy. Letters and design are by Darran Robinson. The creative team delivers a visually distinct and narratively dense experience that appeals to long-time fans of the franchise. The collaboration ensures that the story's themes of power and deception are conveyed effectively through both text and imagery.

IDW is releasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #14 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The publication includes several variant covers, offering collectors additional options for their shelves. The standard edition is priced at $4.99 in the US and $6.99 in Canada. Specific variant issues include Variant B illustrated by Rudy and Variant C illustrated by Robson. Both maintain the same retail price points for accessibility.

Additionally, a variant cover featuring full art by Rudy is available for $4.99 in the US. These variant options allow fans to acquire unique visual interpretations of the issue's cover art. The pricing structure makes the issue accessible to a broad range of readers. Dedicated collectors can choose from multiple editions to suit their preferences. The physical dimensions are 6.61 inches wide by 10.18 inches high with a thickness of 0.07 inches. The weight is listed at 2 ounces, with 220 copies per carton.

The presence of Ravenwood ensures that Shredder's consolidation of power is far from secure. It adds a layer of suspense to the political maneuvering within the EPF. The return of this antagonist creates immediate stakes for the protagonist. Shredder must navigate these internal threats while maintaining his external authority. The conflict between the old guard and the new dictator drives the central tension of this chapter. Readers can expect high-stakes drama as the secrets of the EPF come to light.

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The creative team's work highlights the moral ambiguity of the characters involved. Watters and Kotian craft a narrative that is both engaging and visually striking. The issue stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. Fans will find much to discuss regarding the future of the EPF under Shredder's rule. The return of Agent Ravenwood promises to shake up the status quo. This issue sets the stage for future conflicts within the organization. Collectors will appreciate the detailed variant covers that complement the story.