Shredder Allies With TMNT Against General Eight Thunders in IDW Comic

In IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue 24, Oroku Saki joins Raphael and Michelangelo to defeat General Eight Thunders, marking a historic shift in the franchise's legacy.

For the first time in the extensive history of the franchise, Oroku Saki, universally known as Shredder, has temporarily set aside his decades-long vendetta against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This unprecedented alliance occurs in IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue 24, where the archnemesis joins forces with the heroic brothers to combat a catastrophic supernatural threat. The decision marks a significant narrative pivot for the characters, who have been locked in a cycle of generational hatred and personal betrayal for years.

Shredder Defends New York City With Tang Shen

Shredder becomes an unexpected ally to the Turtles during the climactic defense of New York City in the latest installment of the popular comic series. While Leonardo, Donatello, and Master Splinter journey through the underworld to revive the mystical Tree of Fates, Raphael and Michelangelo are left behind to hold off General Eight Thunders and his undead army. Overwhelmed by the supernatural invasion spilling into the streets, Raph and Mike receive timely backup from Tang Shen, the Foot Clan, and Oroku Saki himself.

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Shredder lends his lethal martial arts mastery to push back the spectral army and keep the city from falling. With a literal army of the dead threatening the entire planet, protecting Earth supersedes any lingering personal animosities between Shredder and the Hamato clan. IDW continuity has spent years moving Oroku Saki past his old cycle of hatred, so Shredder's decision to defend New York alongside Tang Shen and her sons feels earned.

A Long History Of Brutal Rivalry Between Enemies

Unlike alien conquerors like Krang or mutant opportunists like Baxter Stockman, Oroku Saki shares an intimate history with the Hamato clan. Shredder is the direct reason Splinter and the Turtles were forced into the shadows, after all. He despises the Turtles as mutant aberrations who embody the surviving legacy of his sworn rival, while the brothers hate him as the ruthless warlord who destroyed their family and continues to threaten their home.

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Rarely do Shredder and the Turtles' goals overlap, and even more rarely do they find themselves fighting side by side against the same enemy. In the original Mirage comic, the Turtles confront Shredder on a New York rooftop in a brutal duel that ends with Donatello knocking him off the roof with his own thermite grenade. The 1990 live-action movie adapted the rooftop clash, culminating in Splinter catching a hidden dagger thrown by Shredder, forcing Splinter to drop him into a garbage truck.

Later, the 2003 animated series pushed their rivalry to apocalyptic heights across battles with the Utrom Shredder and the demonic Tengu Shredder. Furthermore, IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue 50 pitted Splinter and Shredder against each other in a high-honor Gauntlet duel that upended the leadership of the Foot Clan for years to come.

New Role As Leader Of The Earth Protection Force

Although Shredder will not be a permanent honorary member of the Hamato clan anytime soon, his willingness to become a hero in the face of an apocalyptic threat allows him to honor his new duty as the leader of the Earth Protection Force. This temporary truce demonstrates a complex character evolution for the villain, who is forced to prioritize global survival over personal revenge. The event serves as a critical chapter in Oroku Saki's journey away from his traditional role as the primary antagonist.

The creative team behind this shift includes writer Gene Luen Yang and artists Fero Pe and Luis Antonio Delgado. Their collaboration brings a fresh dynamic to the story, challenging readers to reconsider the boundaries between hero and villain when faced with extinction-level events. Shredder's participation in the battle is not just a plot device but a testament to the evolving nature of the IDW universe.

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Other Villains Await Their Turn In The Spotlight

Several iconic TMNT villains are more than capable of claiming the spotlight as the Turtles' primary antagonists while Shredder takes his time away from their crosshairs. General Krang is an interdimensional threat, in possession of the Technodrome and the ruthless Rock Soldiers, and more than capable of conquering the Earth with his alien technology. Bishop's obsession with eliminating all mutant life turns the entire human military apparatus against the brothers.

Baxter Stockman provides an ego-driven foil whose mastery over robotics and genetic engineering allows him to wage war from the shadows while he hides behind public legitimacy. Without Shredder at the helm, Karai can steer a rogue faction of the Foot Clan back toward ruthless criminal dominance. Meanwhile, the street-smart mutant cat who leads the Mutanimals, Old Hob, could be the perfect dark mutant mirror to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Old Hob represents the complete opposite kind of threat as Shredder, offering a different flavor of conflict for the heroes. Other villains like the Triceraton Empire, Kitsune, and the Rat King could also receive their time in the spotlight as the brothers' primary antagonists before Shredder inevitably returns to reclaim his crown as their deadliest nemesis.