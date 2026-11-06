Shows Like The Sopranos: Boardwalk Empire, Peaky Blinders and More

Fans who finished The Sopranos can binge ranked successors like Boardwalk Empire, Peaky Blinders and The Penguin, all sharing its crime-drama DNA.

The Sopranos is widely regarded as the most influential and groundbreaking television show of all time, and few popular culture commentators would disagree. The series has frequently been compared with The Godfather, not only because both tell stories about mafia families and the American dream, but also because each shaped its medium. Viewers who finish the entire run of The Sopranos often search for their next binge, and the feature lists several shows that share its themes and performers.

The Godfather is essential to the development of modern cinema and will be taught in every film course for the end of time, the feature argues. The Sopranos holds an equally important place in the rise of modern prestige television, a position that anyone working within the medium has to acknowledge. The recommendations begin with Boardwalk Empire and close with The Shield.

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Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders Follow The Sopranos

Boardwalk Empire, which ran from 2010 to 2014, is described as the most obvious heir apparent to The Sopranos. It was created by Terrence Winter, a writer who also worked on The Sopranos, and it was executive-produced with its pilot directed by Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese is a major influence on The Sopranos, the feature notes, because Tony and his friends discuss his work within the show. Many actors from Scorsese's film Goodfellas also appear in The Sopranos, creating a direct link between the two productions.

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Steve Buscemi stars in Boardwalk Empire as an anti-hero who ranks highly within the mafia and feuds with rival crime families. Buscemi is also known for his performance in the fifth season of The Sopranos as Tony B, the cousin of James Gandolfini's character. He directed many of the best episodes of The Sopranos, including 'Pine Barrens,' and he was creatively involved with Boardwalk Empire.

Peaky Blinders, which ran from 2013 to 2022, has been one of the most popular gangster shows in the world for over a decade. The feature treats it as a heir apparent because it took the story of a family crime epic and placed it in a different time period and country. Both The Sopranos and Peaky Blinders appealed beyond core crime audiences by presenting complicated characters trapped between sociopathic behavior and genuine love for their families.

Cillian Murphy plays Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, a role the feature describes as his defining performance. Murphy also won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in Oppenheimer. The feature says very few actors hold the same screen gravity that Gandolfini had during the height of The Sopranos.

The Penguin, Mad Men and Anti-Heroes

The Penguin, a 2024 series, is presented as one of the biggest pleasant surprises in contemporary comic book television, and it shares more with The Sopranos than with other superhero series. Colin Farrell plays Oz Cobb, the DC Comics villain who debuted in The Batman before his solo series made him the kingpin known as The Penguin.

The feature argues that The Penguin and The Sopranos both follow ambitious anti-heroes who try to seize power when a vacuum opens in the criminal underworld. Both shows are described as violent yet emotionally rewarding.

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Mad Men, which ran from 2007 to 2015, was created by Matthew Weiner, who had been an acolyte of David Chase. Chase was so impressed by the Mad Men pilot that he hired Weiner to develop scripts for the final two seasons of The Sopranos, which many fans cite as the series' peak in quality.

Mad Men and The Sopranos both identified the anti-hero archetype: a self-destructive, sociopathic protagonist whose tragic past makes him somewhat sympathetic. Jon Hamm brings a dangerous yet likeable quality to Don Draper that the feature finds reminiscent of Gandolfini.

The Shield Explores Corruption Like The Sopranos

The Shield, which ran from 2002 to 2008, is described as one of the most essential crime shows of the 21st century. It sits on the other side of the law from The Sopranos, focusing on corrupt members of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The feature argues that The Sopranos showed how the mythologization of gangsters had created a wrong impression of deeply flawed, insecure men who wrestle with their mental health and fear for their families. The Shield did the same thing by exposing corrupt LAPD officers who are as fearsome as they are fragile.