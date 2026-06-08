Shows Like Spider-Noir: The Best Detective, Noir, and Superhero Series to Watch Next

A curated list of recommended TV shows for fans of Spider-Noir, encompassing superhero adventures, noir detective dramas, and period crime series. The article highlights classics like Perry Mason and Peter Gunn, along with modern Marvel and DC properties such as Jessica Jones and The Penguin, noting their thematic and stylistic connections to the Spider-Noir vibe.

For folks who have already finished binging through the Marvel and Prime Video collaboration that is Spider-Noir , we have some good news for you. While there may not be another show out there quite like the adventures of Nicolas Cage's web-slinging super-sleuth, there are other superhero, noir, and detective stories out there that echo many of the same ideas, themes, or even visual cues.

We've put together a list of some of the best like-minded programs that you ought to give a try once you finish up this new Amazon triumph. No matter if you prefer black-in-white or vibrant color, we've got nearly a dozen different shows that might speak to your Spider-Noir sensibilities. From uncompromising superhero adventures to detective dramas to period programs not unlike the aforementioned Depression-era drama, you'll find plenty of great crime stories here to sink your teeth into.

So, jump on in and prepare for your next case, because you won't want to fall into"the big sleep" when watching these shows.

'Perry Mason' Based on the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason is probably one of the first names that comes to mind when you think of early 20th century detective fiction. The original CBS program aired for nine seasons and 271 episodes, meaning that there's more than enough material for viewers to binge through if you're looking for something a bit more traditional.

Raymond Burr played the title criminal defense lawyer, who always went above and beyond to solve whatever case he was working on. Burr would go on to star in 30 more made-for-TV movies as the character, solidifying his definitive take years before the HBO series that hit TV screens in 2020.

Of course, for something a bit more modern, you could watch the newer Perry Mason series, but be warned, it's a TV-MA production, so it will trade the original's subtleties for more explicit material. If you stick with the original, however, you'll have more than enough great TV-sized detective fiction to pick and choose from.

'Peter Gunn' One of the few TV detective shows not to be based on a pre-existing character, Peter Gunn ran for three seasons and followed the title hero played by Craig Stevens. Created by Blake Edwards of The Pink Panther fame, the NBC-turned-ABC program was another LA-based piece of detective fiction that followed a well-dressed"private eye" as he rolls around the City of Angels looking for trouble.

Okay, maybe not looking for trouble, but as a private detective, he may as well be. Although not on our list of classic detective shows that no one remembers, Peter Gunn deserves an honorable mention for its impressive take on the genre that will no doubt entertain Spider-Noir fans. If you're looking for even more beyond these 114 episodes, Edwards later directed a feature film starring Stevens simply titled Gunn.

Years later, Edwards would revisit the material once more with a made-for-TV reboot film, but Stevens was no longer involved.

'Jessica Jones' For something a bit more Marvel-styled but still in line with the world of detective fiction, Jessica Jones may be just what the Spider ordered. A neo-noir in the style of an anti-superhero series, this Marvel/Netflix production was a part of the larger The Defenders saga, but it stood on its own as a New York-style mystery about another ex-hero-turned-PI who takes down those haunting her.

Created by Melissa Rosenberg, this may be the perfect complementary piece to Spider-Noir. Krysten Ritter is an inspired cast as the titular PI, who effortlessly turns a gritty detective drama into a psychological thriller that's barely a superhero show at all. But don't let that get you down if you're expecting costumes and capes. Over its three seasons and 39 episodes , the show more than proves itself as a memorable Marvel outing.

Unlike Spider-Noir, however, Jessica Jones is a TV-MA — so take that how you will.

'The Penguin' Speaking of gritty, TV-MA comic book-inspired projects, spinning off from Matt Reeves' The Batman is HBO's The Penguin. Now, admittedly, this is more of a crime drama than it is a detective thriller, but considering its ties to superhero stories and grounding in the criminal underworld, we thought it deserved at least a mention here.

Although it only lasted a single eight-episode season, fans of the DC Comics that inspired it will likely go all-in on this Batman-adjacent gangster series. The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, who has just now risen to greater heights in the eyes of Gotham City's criminal underbelly.

As Oz fights to secure his power, the looming threat of the GCPD and the Dark Knight push him to embrace his full villainous potential. It's a bit of an opposite-side-of-the-coin from Spider-Noir, but there are plenty of great plot twists that keep the excitement going. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Personality Quiz Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like?

Paul Atreides · Captain Kirk · Princess Leia · Ellen Ripley · Max Rockatansky Five iconic heroes. Five completely different ways of facing an impossible universe. One of them shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of refusing to back down. Eight questions will tell you which one.

🏜️Paul Atreides 🖖Capt. Kirk ✊Princess Leia 🔦Ellen Ripley 🔥Max Rockatansky FIND YOUR HERO → QUESTION 1 / 8LEADERSHIP 01 How do you lead when the stakes couldn't be higher? The way you lead under pressure is the most honest thing about you. AI absorb everything — every variable, every pattern — and move only when I know the path forward.

BI read the room, make the call, and own the consequences. Hesitation costs more than mistakes. CI rally people. A cause needs a voice, and I refuse to let fear be louder than conviction.

DI assess the threat, establish what needs doing, and get it done without waiting for permission. EI don't lead. I act. Others can follow or not — I'm already moving.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8STRENGTH 02 What is your greatest strength in a crisis? The quality that keeps you alive when everything else fails. APrescience — the ability to see further ahead than anyone else and plan accordingly. BImprovisation — I'm at my best when the plan falls apart and I have to invent a new one.

CConviction — I know what I'm fighting for, and that certainty doesn't waver under fire. DComposure — I stay functional when everyone around me is falling apart. Panic is a luxury. EEndurance — I outlast things.

I take the hit and keep moving long after others have stopped. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8MOTIVATION 03 What is the thing you'd sacrifice everything else for? Your deepest motivation is your truest compass. AThe survival and dignity of my people — even if I have to become something frightening to ensure it.

BThe safety of my crew — every single one of them. No one gets left behind. CFreedom — for my people, for every world still crushed under the weight of an empire. DThe truth — what actually happened, what's actually out there, whether anyone believes me or not.

EThe one person — or the one memory — that still makes any of this worth surviving for. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8PEOPLE 04 How do you relate to the people around you? Who you are to others under pressure is who you really are. AWith intensity and distance — I care deeply, but the weight I carry makes closeness complicated.

BWith warmth and irreverence — I take the mission seriously, not myself. CWith directness and trust — I say what I mean, and I expect the people I work with to rise to it. DWith professional care but clear limits — I'll protect you, but I won't pretend we're family. EWith wariness that slowly becomes loyalty — I don't trust easily, but when I do, it holds.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8THREAT 05 You're facing a threat that no one else believes is real. What do you do? How you respond when you're the only one who sees it defines everything. APrepare in silence.

If they won't listen, I'll be ready when they finally have to. BKeep pushing until someone listens — and if no one does, handle it myself. CBuild the case, find the allies, and make the threat impossible to ignore. DDocument everything.

The truth matters even if no one believes it yet. EStop trying to convince anyone. Survive it. That's the only argument that counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8COST 06 What has your heroism cost you personally? Every hero pays. The question is what — and whether they'd pay it again. AMy innocence — I've seen what I'm capable of, and I can't unsee it.

BPeople I loved — the command chair has a view, but it's a lonely one. CA normal life — I gave up everything ordinary the moment I chose the cause. DMy sense of safety — I know exactly what's out there now, and I can't pretend otherwise. EAlmost everything — and I'm still not sure what I'm carrying it all for.

But I keep going. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8RULES 07 How do you feel about the rules of the world you're in? Every hero has a relationship with the system. What's yours?

AI understand them deeply — and I know exactly which ones must be broken, and why. BI respect the spirit of them and bend the letter when the situation demands it. CThe system is the problem. I'm not here to work within it — I'm here to dismantle it.

DI follow protocol until protocol stops being useful. Then I make the call myself. EThe rules collapsed a long time ago. What's left is instinct, and mine are reliable.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 When everything is on the line, what keeps you going? The answer is the most honest thing about you. ADestiny — or something that feels so much like it that the difference no longer matters. BThe people on my ship — their faces, their trust, the fact that they're counting on me.

CThe belief that what we're fighting for is worth every sacrifice, including this one. DSheer refusal to let it win — whatever it is. I don't stop. That's just who I am.

EI'm not sure anymore. But the road is still there, and I'm still on it. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified Your Sci-Fi Hero Is… Your answers point to the iconic sci-fi hero who shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of facing the impossible.

Arrakis · Dune Paul Atreides You carry a weight most people would crumble under — the knowledge of what you're capable of, and the burden of what you might have to become. USS Enterprise · Star Trek Captain Kirk You lead with instinct, warmth, and an absolute refusal to accept a no-win scenario — because you've always believed there's a third option nobody else has thought of yet.

The Rebellion · Star Wars Princess Leia You are the kind of person who holds the line when everyone else is losing faith — not because you're fearless, but because giving up simply isn't something you're capable of. The Nostromo · Alien Ellen Ripley You are not reckless, not grandiose, and not particularly interested in being anyone's hero — you just refuse to stop when it matters.

The Wasteland · Mad Max Max Rockatansky You have been through fire that would break most people — and what came out the other side is something the world underestimates at its peril. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ 'Philip Marlowe, Private Eye' Considering that Nicolas Cage based his performance as Ben Reilly/the Spider off Humphrey Bogart in The Big Sleep, this wouldn't be a complete list without Philip Marlowe, Private Eye.

A bit of a lesser-known adaptation of Raymond Chandler's iconic detective, this two-season series brought to life several of the author's noir tales with Powers Boothe front-and-center as Marlowe himself. Although it only lasted 11 episodes, that's still longer than Spider-Noir's first season! As HBO's first long-form series, Philip Marlowe, Private Eye was something of an outlier on television when it first aired, but it still holds up quite well.

As the character's only television appearance, it's one you won't want to sleep on, especially with Boothe in the title role. It may not be one of the best Chandler movie adaptations, but it's got plenty of style.

'A Private Affair' For something a bit more out-of-the-box, give Prime Video's other noir-style murder mystery series a try. A Spanish production, A Private Affair is an original 1940s period drama that follows the frustrated Marina Quiroga after she witnesses a murder, determined to solve the case herself in spite of her police commissioner brother Arturo .

Along with the help of her butler, Hector , Marina finds that tracking down a killer is more trouble than she could ever have imagined. If you're looking for a great crime mystery series to binge through, this eight-episode Prime Video drama may just be what you're looking for.

Although set a decade later than Spider-Noir , A Private Affair will be a quick watch for those who find themselves enraptured in the intrigue that murder mysteries present. While the series does offer an English dub, you're better off watching with subtitles.

'Agent Carter' For another Marvel-sized period drama that takes a familiar character and tosses them into a new environment, give Agent Carter a try. Set years after Captain America: The First Avenger, the ABC series was an Agents of S.H. I.E.L. D. prequel that gave Hayley Atwell new life as Agent Peggy Carter, now a Strategic Scientific Reserve operative who battles enemies of America following World War II.

Set in the immediate postwar-era, Marvel's Agent Carter is a spy fiction series that deserved more airtime. Spanning two seasons and 18 episodes, Agent Carter leans a bit more into the espionage elements than Spider-Noir, but both period Marvel shows certainly highlight heroes in the midst of investigations that take serious turns.

While Marvel Studios has been working overtime to make"Captain Carter" happen , Agent Carter is a reminder that the character works best as a super-spy who battles the threats that Captain America and those like him leave behind. As one live-action superhero series most forget about, it deserves another look.

'Sugar' Somehow, Colin Farrell has made it onto this list twice, with Apple TV's Sugar being a breakout hit in the neo-noir mystery space. This time following contemporary Los Angeles private eye John Sugar , the series takes its hero on season-long investigations into modern problems that feel distinctly period despite the 21st century setting. Fans of Spider-Noir will love it.

Blending some sci-fi elements in with the neo-noir genre gives Sugar an edge on most like-minded programs, but it's Farrell who is really at the center of the show's success. Created by Mark Protosevich, the AppleTV series is about to enter its second season, making now the perfect time for newcomers to hop into the passenger's seat. This one will be perfect for your next summer binge.

'Spider-Man: The New Animated Series' We couldn't highlight shows like Spider-Noir without offering viewers at least one Spider-Man show to choose from. While there are plenty of great Spidey programs out there, from the simply superb The Spectacular Spider-Man to the classic Spider-Man: The Animated Series, there's one animated series in particular that fans of Spider-Noir may enjoy most — funny enough, it's not Ultimate Spider-Man, which actually included the Spider-Man Noir character in a small Spider-Verse arc.

No, we're talking about MTV's Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, which is a bit of a trip, but one certainly worth crawling walls for. Meant to serve as a 3D animated continuation of Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie, Neil Patrick Harris voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he and his friend attended Empire State University.

While there, Spidey went up against some of his most heinous foes, and the series itself tackled some adult themes not often explored in cartoons made for younger viewers. Although the 13-episode series ended on a cliffhanger, it's still a Spider-Man series that deserves some praise for its attempts to expand beyond the usual Marvel fare.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' No"shows like Spider-Noir" list could possibly be complete without some reference to Batman: Caped Crusader. Another Prime Video production, this DC Comics adaptation by Bruce Timm of Batman: The Animated Series fame took the Dark Knight back to the 1940s for a complete period makeover. The show delves into the noir genre as well as speculative pulp fiction that resembles some of Batman's earliest comic book adventures.

While reception to Caped Crusader has been somewhat mixed, the concept itself is close enough to Spider-Noir that audiences will find a kindred spirit in this animated superhero series. With a 10-episode first season, the Batman program is set for a second season to premiere sometime later this year, so fans won't have to wait too long for more. At the very least, some of Caped Crusader's best villains are fascinating re-imaginings of the Dark Knight's greatest foes.

Like Follow Followed Batman: Caped Crusader TV-14 Animation Crime Mystery Action Drama Release Date August 1, 2024 Network Prime Video Showrunner Bruce Timm Directors Christina Sotta, Christopher Berkeley, Matt Peters Cast See All Writers Greg Rucka, Bruce Timm, Ed Brubaker, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Halley Wegryn Gross, Jase Ricci, Marc Bernardin Franchise Batman Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Producers Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Gabriel Strick Creator Bruce Timm, Bob Kane IMDb ID tt14681596 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Executive Producer Bruce Timm, Daniel Pipski, Ed Brubaker, J.J. Abrams, James Tucker, Matt Reeves, Rachel Rusch Rich, Sam Register Powered by Expand Collapse





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