Showdown looms between Trump and Democrats over air traffic control meltdown

The shutdown that snarled American aviation last week showed that fixing the country’s antiquated air traffic control system could hardly be more urgent. But the political conditions needed to drag it into the 21st century look increasingly elusive.

The shutdown that snarled American aviation last week showed that fixing the country’s antiquated air traffic control system could hardly be more urgent. But the political conditions needed to drag it into the 21st century look increasingly elusive.

After thousands of delays and cancellations that disrupted the plans of more than a million people journeying to weddings, family events, funerals, work commitments and sports events, travel was nearing normality early Monday. But recriminations over the nationwide ground stop are escalating, with the Trump administration shifting blame and demanding tens of billions more in funding while newly empowered congressional Democrats warn there will be no blank check.

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Key questions include what caused the shutdown and whether it could happen again, especially with the traditional mass exodus at Thanksgiving looming; whether the White House has a plan and the capacity to fix the issue; how much will it cost to address; and how long it will take before a new system comes up to speed. Any successful modernization effort would require a unified national effort, bipartisan purpose, a president with political capital to catalyze action, and a government trusted to undertake big infrastructure projects.

All this raises the question of whether the administrative machinery that won World War II and the Cold War is still capable of nimbly doing big things swiftly and on budget. The fallout from Friday’s ground stop suggests that few of those conditions exist, and the sudden exigency of upgrading the air traffic system will only heighten pressure on a lame-duck Congress that may struggle to keep the government open next month.

Air traffic control funding and reform are also likely to become an early test of the hazardous political era that will dawn when Democrats run Congress next year opposite a GOP president. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy looks on as technicians fix a sound issue during a press briefing at the Department of Transportation headquarters building in Washington, DC, on November 14.

Trump finally weighs in Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy toured Sunday talk shows demanding action from Congress while assuring Americans they were safe in the air.

“There hasn’t been investment in this network for decades … it’s the worst-kept secret in Washington. And the question becomes, well, when do we make the investments? ” Duffy said on CNN’s “State of the Union. ” A complicating factor is that the latest incident appears to have been caused by the act of modernizing the system itself.

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This only underscores the complexity of overhauling hardware that is already over-stressed by air traffic volumes it was not designed to accommodate while it remains in operation. Duffy told CNN the meltdown was triggered by an operation to change obsolete copper wire that apparently resulted in floods of data overwhelming the wider network.

His explanation at least was an improvement on his imprecise White House news conference with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Friday, which produced few answers at a time when airports were mobbed by grounded travelers and then turned into a Trump-boosting session.

“This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like,” Mullin said, unironically, as chaos deepened and the commander in chief was most notable for his rare silence. Trump finally weighed in Sunday on Truth Social, blaming failures on the Biden administration and demanding Congress fund modernization with a huge package rather than in “drips and drabs.

” But he seemed just as concerned with other priorities, including a judge’s order temporarily halting his plan to replace a beloved public golf links and park in Washington with a championship course. Friday’s graphic illustration of the air traffic control quandary might be the spur needed to prod Congress to act. But the president’s approach and record mean a new funding request will be contentious, especially when Democrats take over.

The administration’s knee-jerk style of governing was on display Friday, when Duffy upped his request for funding from $30 billion to $50 billion without providing any details on why or how funds would be spent. Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is challenging Sen.

Chuck Schumer for the party’s leadership in the chamber, said it was “rich” for Duffy to complain since Congress had already given the administration what it wanted with $12 billion in Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” of which only a third had been spent.

“I will support whatever level of money is necessary to fix this problem. We should fix this problem on a bipartisan basis,” Van Hollen said on “State of the Union. ” But he warned, “If they need more, they should come up and justify it. ” Democratic Rep.

Jim Himes claimed the administration had helped cause the debacle, blaming Elon Musk for forcing 1,300 Federal Aviation Administration employees to retire or resign and firing 400 probationary employees as part of Department of Government Efficiency purges last year.

“What you’re seeing is the wages of what Elon Musk did, where he just gutted an entity that affected millions of Americans last Friday,” Himes said on CBS’ “Face the Nation. ” President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on November 15. Does Trump have the bandwidth to fix the problem? The Trump administration’s recent struggles and controversies hardly enhance confidence in its capacity to govern effectively and to fix air traffic control.

The far easier task of restoring the Reflecting Pool on Washington’s National Mall — a Trump pet project — turned into a farce. The White House is currently gripped by a scandal over Jensen Huang, the Nvidia chief instrumental to shaping Trump’s AI policy who resigned over extramarital affairs, including with a woman described by a US official as a potential Chinese intelligence asset.

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Meanwhile, Trump still hasn’t ended a war with Iran he promised would take mere weeks. It flared up again this weekend and will shortly head into its 10th month. And on Friday, the Pan American Health Organization determined that the US no longer qualified as having eliminated measles. The loss of public trust in Trump was underscored by the GOP’s disastrous losses in the midterm elections.

The administration’s failure in some cases to spend money appropriated by Congress on its intended purpose will bolster demands from lawmakers for strict conditions attached to any new funding. Duffy is quite correct to say that underfunding and delays in upgrading air traffic control have been a common thread across multiple administrations. But there is growing concern over the current White House’s management of the situation.

A report by the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan federal agency, warned in September that while the FAA had made progress in modernizing outdated air traffic control systems, “it could be prioritizing speed over costs and air traffic disruptions. ” The report warned that the FAA lacked a lifecycle cost estimate or master schedule for related projects — a failing it said could end up causing air traffic disruptions or prolonging reliance on severely outdated systems.

No one could argue that Friday’s emergency came as a surprise. Lawmakers and administrations have been warning for decades that the system is old and overburdened, and its problems speak to a wider failure to overhaul critical infrastructure. Trump has often compared US airports unfavorably with modern travel facilities in China and in the developing world.

But modernization efforts in the US are often hampered by infighting in Congress and a dysfunctional budget process as the government careens between shutdown crises and fiscal cliffs. A traveler looks for his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, November 13. While Trump put the blame on Biden, Republican majorities have regularly clipped funding requests for aviation industry modernization from Democratic presidents.

In 2011, Van Hollen, then a member of the House, warned that “our nation’s aviation infrastructure critically needs rehabilitation” and accused GOP leaders of paring back funding to 2008 levels. In 2015, President Barack Obama’s Budget Director Shaun Donovan warned Republicans that their $255 million cut to a $2.6 billion FAA request would slow modernization that “would lead to worsening air traffic delays and higher replacement costs in the future.

” In 2025, Democrats raised concerns about Trump’s $12.5 billion FAA request, warning that even Capitol Hill Republicans and those in the White House were divided on priorities.

“Before we pour billions into the nation’s air traffic control system, we should ensure we have the policies, implementation plan, timing, and funding level right so we are not throwing hard-earned taxpayer money at projects and programs that will not actually fix the problem,” Democratic committee members wrote in a letter to the Commerce, Science, and Transportation panel’s chairman Ted Cruz. Last week’s debacle at America’s airports will heighten such questions and may degenerate into a confrontation between a Democratic Congress and a Republican president next year.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth accused Republicans of finding money for Trump’s vanity projects during two years in control of Congress.

“But none to fix our air traffic control system? Perhaps Trump should prioritize aviation safety over his pathetic Arch,” she wrote on X. But Duffy is pleading for help “I have systems that are from the ’90s. I have radar that are from the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he told CNN.

“We can fight about all kinds of things in America, but let’s not fight about this. ” In theory, an air traffic control emergency that could compromise the safety of every American flyer is crying out for bipartisan compromise. The question now therefore is whether the nation’s deep and enduring polarization will again thwart efforts to solve one of its most pressing crises.