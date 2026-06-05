Showboat Resort owner transforms historic Garden Pier into beach club on AC's Boardwalk

A beach club will be opening on Garden Pier at the Atlantic City Boardwalk that will offer an alternative to a stretch of beach plagued by erosion.

A new beach club on Garden Pier and a wider Boardwalk are part of ongoing efforts to enhance Atlantic City’s north end of the Boardwalk.

A new attraction on Atlantic City’s Garden Pier is expected to open this summer on the Boardwalk. NBC10 Jersey Shore Bureau reporter Ted Greenberg has the details. A new attraction on Garden Pier is expected to open within the next couple of weeks, offering visitors a beach experience above the sand in an area that has long struggled with severe erosion. Severe erosion has been an ongoing problem along this section of Atlantic City’s beach.

In response, Showboat Resort owner Bart Blatstein is transforming the back half of Garden Pier into a beach club. This spring, demolition crews tore down a building on the more than century-old pier. The structure had been vacant before Blatstein purchased Garden Pier in 2016.

“The whole pier situation is definitely a challenge, um, you know, this is a very specific demo job where there's weight restrictions,” said Zack Power of SJ Hauck Construction. The beach club is expected to feature turf, lounge chairs and cabanas.

“This will have all the conveniences of being on the beach, but not being in the sand or worrying about the high tide,” Blatstein said. The Boardwalk in front of Showboat also recently expanded. Blatstein paid to widen the Boardwalk by 16 feet, creating additional space for games, vendors and other attractions in an area that previously had few of them.

“The boardwalk in Atlantic City is our Main Street. And to make it more walkable, you need attractions, you need food and beverage,” Blatstein said. Blatstein said general access to the beach club will be free, though visitors will have to pay for premium amenities, including cabanas. The beach club is not the only new attraction on the north end of the Boardwalk.

A dinosaur-themed attraction has also opened outside Showboat, adding to a growing list of entertainment options for visitors this summer. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Jersey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pacifica Municipal Pier closed after cracks spotted in concreteThe Pacifica Municipal Pier was closed indefinitely on Thursday after large, visible cracks were discovered.

Read more »

City of Pacifica closes municipal pier, citing damage and public safety concernThe city of Pacifica announced the closure of the Pacifica Municipal Pier on Thursday due to displacement and damage to the concrete walkway.

Read more »

Cause of Galveston roller coaster getting stuck on Pleasure Pier revealedFOX 26 has learned the cause of why a roller-coaster in Galveston got stuck with eight passengers on board last Thursday.

Read more »

From Pier to Pier: Ryan Chiaverini on road trip to celebrate 100 years of Route 66Follow live updates as ABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini takes a road trip from pier to pier to celebrate 100 years of the historic Route 66.

Read more »