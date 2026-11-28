WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A white Ford F-350 and a trailer carrying show pigs were reported stolen from outside a Pluckers restaurant in North San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole a truck and trailer carrying show pigs from a North Side Pluckers restaurant.

The owner provided police with a description of the vehicle and it was spotted shortly after within city limits. Officers responded to the vehicle's last reported sighting and found the suspect. High school football playoffs scoresFirefighters pry two people from their vehicles after late night crash Two people were seriously hurt in a late-night South Side crash at South Presa Street and Old Corpus Christi Road. Firefighters performed extrications as police shut down the intersection.

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Investigation ongoing. San Antonio police say an argument at Cottage Creek Apartments turned deadly when a man allegedly shot his partner. He fled and was found nearby with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. She later died.