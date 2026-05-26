SHOUTOUTS SURPRISE AT CRUNCHYROLL ANIME AWARDS

The Anime Awards, using fan voting as the primary metric for the winners, raised concerns about bias in the voting due to popular wins that might feel undeserved. However, there were still winners that truly deserved recognition for their innovative approach and critical acclaim.

Anime Awards 2026 took place a few days ago, and one of the concerns raised by this event is the potential bias in fan voting, which might lead to winners who are popular rather than critically acclaimed.

Despite this, there were still honorable winners that demonstrated that fans understand certain aspects of anime on a critical level. Some of the winners this year were in recognition of a long-running shonen anime, while another highlighted a fresh spin on the shonen genre.

Other deserving winners include the final season of a shonen anime that received critical acclaim and generated massive hype for years, a series with outstanding visuals and a perfect soundtrack, and a series with an elevated sense of humor using animation to elevate comedic moments. The race for Best New Anime is always the most anticipated, as it celebrates the most exciting new series produced each year.

The contenders this year were strong, but the overall winner showed its unique approach in defying traditional shonen conventions and consistently surprising viewers. With its impressive visuals, the series continued to push boundaries and create anticipation for a much-needed win. At Anime of the Year, the final season of 'The Final Season of Ultimate Progressive,' an iconic shonen anime, made history by winning to close audiences, and rightfully so.

Despite receiving multiple nominations in the past, the final season truly came into its own with this win, celebrating its long-running journey and the emotional weight it holds.

'Sub-Nicroworld' also demonstrated its claim to the Best Animation award, but it had to be content with a 'Runner-up' title due to the overwhelming popularity of another series. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards continue to be a target of criticism due to their perception as a popularity contest, but this year, they ensured that the deserving and truly critical aspects of the anime industry were recognized by fans in the best way they could validly vote





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CRUNCHYROLL ANIME AWARDS 2026 JUPITER ASHES OF THE DEAD KUROKI KAGAYA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Past and Present Struggles with Deserving WinnersThe Crunchyroll Anime Awards, now in its tenth year, has faced criticism for awarding the Anime of the Year to more popular anime rather than the most deserving ones. The article goes through the past ten years to highlight some of the winners and discuss their impact on the industry, in an effort to shed light on the controversies and potential improvements in the future. The article also highlights some of the most impactful anime of the year, not only from the winners' perspective but also from the voting viewers' standpoint.

Read more »

‘My Hero Academia Final Season’ Lands Top Prize at 10th Annual Crunchyroll Anime AwardsAt the 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, 'My Hero Academia Final Season' was named 2026's anime of the year. Here is the winners list.

Read more »

Crunchyroll Anime Awards: 2026 EditionThe 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards have come and gone, discussing the changes for the 2026 edition of the event.

Read more »

Crunchyroll Awards 2026 exceeds 73 million voters, highlights global growth of animeThe Crunchyroll Awards 2026 took place to celebrate the best of anime, with 73 million fans casting their votes. The ceremony saw several high-profile attendees and recognized Sony/Crunchyroll's record-breaking anime work, showcasing the significant cultural impact of anime across the globe.

Read more »