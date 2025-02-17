Shoulder Length Layered Hair: Trending Styles for 2023

Explore the latest shoulder length layered hairstyles that are perfect for those seeking a chic and effortless look. From classic shags to bouncy curls, discover a range of styles that flatter various face shapes and hair types.

Sound familiar? Shoulder length layered hair is trending and it's a great style for those looking to switch up their hair without sacrificing too much length. 'Short length layered hair can be a flattering choice for many face shapes and hair types, but it tends to work especially well for those with fine to medium hair, as the layers add volume and movement without weighing the hair down,' says Christine Bellemare, the co-founder, owner and lead stylist at Maven A Collect. 'It can also be a great option for individuals with thick hair as it can help to remove bulk and create a more manageable style.' Short layers can be styled in a myriad of ways, from sleek and straight to tousled and wavy. Aside from being flattering, it's also pretty easy to achieve and almost any stylist can do it. 'Ask for long layers to create movement and volume while keeping the overall shape soft and easy to maintain,' Bellemare says. 'If you have thick hair, request weight removal at the ends to prevent the style from looking too bulky.' Below, we've rounded up some shoulder length layered short hairstyles from those with side parts to wispy bangs, choppy layers, and face framing strands. This short-length shag is simultaneously casual yet chic suitable for everyday wear and those more formal occasions. If you have bangs, then you can wear them swooped to the side similar to Jenna to help frame your face. Spruce up a lob by adding some volume with texturizing spray or some light curls similar to Chrissy Teigen. This style can be worn on red carpets or to brunch for a chic yet sophisticated look. It is great for the curly fine hair gals that got the curly texture going on. 'No need to fight it, just enhance those curls with a curl activating cream or spray,' says Bellemare. She recommends layering the hair to emphasize the natural curl pattern. 'The layers add volume and movement, drawing attention to her eyes and cheekbones,' she says. 'This style creates a fresh, youthful look that’s perfect for anyone looking to add texture and life to their hair.'Bouncy layers give the appearance of more fuller and voluminous looking hair as seen on Tallia Storm. Add some texturizing spray to keep strands in place and offer a more natural and effortless finish. This shorter feathered fringe with soft, shaggy layers is great for those with oval face shapes. 'To get the look, rough dry your hair with a blow dryer, using your hands to direct pieces,' says Cassondra Morse, an independent hair stylist and salon owner at Gems in Courtland, NY. Then, hit the soft flips here and there throughout the lengths with a curling iron, add a little spritz of a texture spray and you are good to go with this fun, low-maintenance style. If you have naturally curly hair, then you might as well show it off. This shoulder-length curly hairstyle not only frames the face, but also adds dimension without drowning out the rest of one's facial features. Blunt bangs make a statement as the name suggests and are helpful in framing the face. They don't require too much effort to style and are relatively low maintenance aside from the occasional trim. Opt for something a little more eccentric like a layered mullet. 'A classic haircut, the mullet becomes more edgy when layers are added in for texture,' says colorist Temur Hamilton, premier hair colorist and owner of TEMUR. This curly hairstyle combines the best of both worlds with natural curls and fringe. It doesn't compromise the hair's natural texture and allows for movement and dimension for any occasion.This type of lob is great for those individuals with thick hair as it rests against the shoulders and leaves breathing room. Plus, the straight part provides the illusion of symmetry for those with oval and diamond face shapes. Achieve this soft layered look by asking your stylist for a straight blowout. Not only does it highlight the layers in the hair, but also leaves room for styling with accessories whether that's a headband or barrettes. If you want to be the star of the show, then opt for an asymmetrical style that adds movement and dimension. This is great for the curly haired folks who want to showcase their natural hair without using a lot of heat. Long curls naturally fall down so why not use that to your advantage with a lob. This isn't your ordinary lob, but is finished off with face-framing bangs that accentuate facial features like the eyes. Layered braids are a unique look that add movement and dimension to one's hair. For some added flare, you can add some beads to the ends to match your outfit too. You can't go wrong by asking for some old-Hollywood layers next time you're at the salon. 'Zendaya’s bob evokes gorgeous old-Hollywood glamour with subtle layers that add volume without making the look too choppy or piece-y,' says Hamilton.





