Should You Use Student Finance to Transition to a New Career in Your 50s?

As more people in their 50s and 60s pursue higher education, we explore the possibilities of using student finance to transition to a new career. With tuition fees and living costs adding up, it's essential to carefully consider the financial implications of taking the leap.

Sara Thornton, a 51-year-old BBC weather presenter , is making a dramatic career change by pursuing a master's degree in acting full-time. She will be studying at Drama Studio London, Ealing, from September and hopes it will lead to her new career as a professional actor.

This move comes after 24 years of being a weather presenter, and she feels it's time for excitement and progression in her professional life. With the rise of part-time and postgraduate courses for mature learners, many people in their 50s and 60s are turning to education to manage career burnout, fulfill lifetime ambitions, or explore new career opportunities





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Student Finance Career Change Acting BBC Weather Presenter Mature Learners Lifelong Learning

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Sara Thornton, a BBC Weather Presenter, Switches to Bachelor in Drama, Launching a PodcastSara Thornton, a long-time BBC weather presenter, has decided to transition into a new career as a professional actor. After studying drama and landing a spot at Drama Studio London, she is planning to launch a podcast called Drama School At 50, aiming to monetize it along with her new acting career.

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Sara Thornton, a BBC Weather Presenter, Switches to Bachelor in Drama, Launching a PodcastSara Thornton, a long-time BBC weather presenter, has decided to transition into a new career as a professional actor. After studying drama and landing a spot at Drama Studio London, she is planning to launch a podcast called Drama School At 50, aiming to monetize it along with her new acting career.

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