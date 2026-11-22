Americans eat for 21 minutes longer on Thanksgiving than any other holiday

The promise of a Thanksgiving feast often sees guests hold off on eating before the main event but there are several reasons you shouldn’t do that, nutrition experts tellFor one, it can lead to unsatisfying overeating, Dr. Theresa DeLorenzo, a dietitian and professor at New York’s Russell Sage College, explained.

Some of America’s biggest days for eating are coming up, including Thanksgiving dinner. Experts tell The Independent there’s a way to do the day right “Unfortunately, this method usually causes people to get overly hungry, showing up to the holiday meal so hungry that they eat quickly, not slowing down to enjoy and savor the food and then become overstuffed and uncomfortable,” she said.

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Fasting before a big meal sends blood sugar, the body’s main source of energy, plummeting. These low blood sugar levels signal to the brain that it’s time to think about food and feel hungry, Anne Wilfong, registered dietitian and owner of in Austin, Texas, says, and that can result in packing huge portions onto your plate, ignoring your loved ones in the process as you chow down.

The IndependentEating large amounts of food on an empty stomach can also cause a rapid blood sugar surge, leading to a post-meal energy crash, and fatigue. And it’s not just blood sugar and energy that are affected, Washington-based registered dietitian Katherine Metzelaar said. Digestion is, too. Eating a big meal after fasting puts the intestines in overdrive.

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“For digestion, a bigger meal leaves many people uncomfortable because of things like gas and bloating especially when they haven’t eaten throughout the day,” she said. That’s especially the case with richer holiday foods, such as macaroni and cheese or pumpkin pie. Rich foods have proteins and fats that take more time to break down in the digestive tract than fruits and vegetables do. Pack in protein So, how do you prevent feeling uncomfortable on Thanksgiving?

Stick to your regular eating schedule, DeLorenzo advises.

“If a holiday meal is going to be served at 3 p.m., eat a normal breakfast. Start the day off by boosting your metabolism,” she said. People should eat on a loose schedule about every 3-4 hours, according to Wilfong.

Even if your big meal is at dinner, you should eat breakfast and lunch - though lunch doesn’t have to be large.like eggs or nuts or fiber-packed oats and vegetables can help you feel fuller longer, as they take longer to digest.

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“At each meal or snack before the holiday meal, I recommend including some carbohydrate, protein and fat,” Wilfong said. At the end of the day, you can still enjoy holiday favorites but check in with yourself as you eat, Wilfong suggests. If you’re full, give yourself permission to stop eating. After all, if you’re hungry later, that’s what turkey and stuffing sandwiches are for.

“You can always have leftovers or have food later, so you don’t have to feel guilty about leaving food behind, and you won’t have to deal with the uncomfortable feeling of being overly full,” she said.